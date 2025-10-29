Florida, USF Meet For Softball Exhibition

Florida softball faces South Florida on Wednesday in its annual fall exhibition game as time ticks toward February and the start to the regular season.

The Gators enter the game as one of the nation’s top-ranked teams after returning a core group of players from their 2024 Women’s College World Series semifinal run.

Following a strong finish to last season, Florida has added new talent for 2025 through both transfers and a highly rated freshman class. Freshman outfielder Taylor Shumaker was a standout in 2024, earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year honors.

Coach Tim Walton, entering his 19th season at the helm, continues to lead one of the most successful programs in college softball. Since taking over in 2006, Walton has transformed Florida into a national powerhouse, guiding the program to eight SEC regular-season championships and six SEC Tournament titles. The SEC remains one of the most competitive conferences in the sport.

This fall, the Gators started off strong against the professional softball team Florida VIBE with a 14-3 win. Florida then went on to beat Embry-Riddle, UCF and Jacksonville University, but it fell short to Florida State.

The Gators have dominated their recent meetings against the Bulls, winning two mercy-rule five-inning games last April. Overall, the Gators are 62-14 against USF, and it’s been two years since UF dropped a game to their in-state opponent (a 4-7 loss in April 2024).

Last season, the Bulls won the American Athletic Conference championship, where they beat No.4 North Texas, 5-4. Catcher Josie Foreman and infielder Alanah Rivera hit back-to-back doubles that sparked a two-run rally in the fourth inning. However, South Florida’s season ended at the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee against the Auburn Tigers, 7-5. Foreman and outfielder Olivia Elliot led the Bulls with two RBIs each.

Wednesday’s game offers a key opportunity for Florida to evaluate both returning and new players while experimenting with lineups in a low-pressure setting ahead of the 2026 season.

Florida fans should watch out for Keagan Rothrock, a junior and former SEC Freshman of the Year, known for her dominance in the circle, and Ava Brown, also a junior, who contributed as both a pitcher and designated hitter last season. Brown’s two-way ability brings versatility and power to Florida’s rotation and lineup.

Florida hosts USF on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium before facing in-state opponents North Florida and Saint Leo to end their fall exhibition slate.

