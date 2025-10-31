Gators Soccer’s Kai Tsakiris Earns Regular-Season SEC Honors

Florida soccer earned its first and only season-long SEC honor this Thursday.

Freshman midfielder Kai Tsakiris earned Third Team All-SEC as well as All-Freshman SEC honors this week, capping off an impressive debut season with the Gators.

Tsakiris is one of just four freshmen to receive SEC honors. The three joining her are Arkansas’ Vailana Tu’ua, Texas’ Ava McDonald and LSU’s Sariyah Bailey.

Tsakiris had an impressive resume this season, including earning SEC Freshman of the Week in late September after successfully drawing and converting a penalty kick against No. 17 Georgia.

Tsakris leads Florida in points (13) and assists (5) and is also tied for team leader in goals (4) and has started in every game this season.

Coming out of Newport Beach, California, Tsakaris was a top prospect heading into college. She was named ECNL U18/19 National Player of the Year after her high school season at Corona del Mar.

Her first goal of her collegiate career came against University of North Florida, where she scored a goal off of a free kick putting the Gators up 1-0. Her second came at Arkansas from a penalty kick in the 47th minute.

Tsakiris is the first Gator player since 2023 to make an All-SEC team, when Daviana Vaka and Megan Hinnenkamp made the cut.

After wrapping up the regular season, Tsakiris and the Gators are heading to the SEC tournament. Their first match will be against Kentucky in Pensacola, the winner of that will advance to play No.3 Georgia in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff against Kentucky will be this Sunday at 3 p.m. you can tune in on SEC Network+.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Soccer, SEC, Soccer