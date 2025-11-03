‘Chasing Wins’: Billy Gonzales Refuses to Settle for Moral Victories

Florida’s interim coach Billy Gonzales took the podium Monday after Florida’s narrow defeat against their long-standing rivals Georgia not seeking any compliments for Saturday’s valiant effort.

The Gators fell to 3-5 after the 24-20 loss Saturday, and Gonzales showed zero interest in any pats on the back two days removed from the football program’s first game of the post-Billy Napier era.

“Moral victories are not what we are chasing,” Gonzales said. “We are chasing wins, we are chasing victories so we got to get back to work this week.”

Can the Florida Gators claw their way into a bowl game this season? Yes — Gators will finish strong

Maybe — Last game will decide it

Nope — Not our year View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More soundbites from the podium:

Gonzales on the team’s communication improvements during the game:

“I thought communication was really good during the game. We didn’t have any substitution errors, no delay of games, didn’t have to call any timeouts for any phase because of any issue.”

Gonzales on new play-caller and quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara:

“I thought it was great. I think he did a great job. You know, we were in a situation to win the game..”

Gonzales on wide receiver Dallas Wilson’s season-ending injury:

“It’s hard for a coach, especially the coach that coached him and recruited him and had a chance to to work with him. Seeing him, how hard he’s worked anytime a player gets injured as a coach, you feel for that player.”

Redshirt senior George Gumbs Jr. on importance of playing for the patch:

“Whenever I put the jersey on I got to represent. I always have that patch on my shoulder and my name on my back so I always got to represent.”

Gumbs Jr. on team’s morale:

“As long as we have games to play, we are going to be ready to play no matter the circumstance.”

Gators football hits the road Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats for a 7:30 pm kickoff. They look to start a streak against the Wildcats after defeating them last season in a dominant 48-20 win.

