Florida Softball Set to Play Last Road Exhibition Match

In their second to last exhibition match of the year, Gator softball will take on the University of North Florida on the road at the UNF Softball Complex.

Florida (5-1) won their latest matchup against USF on Oct. 29, closing out the dominant performance with an RBI triple from Sophomore Infielder Gabi Comia.

UNF (5-0) has remained undefeated through their first five games, not having let up a single run against each of their opponents, outscoring them 54-0. Each of the Ospreys exhibitions matches has been on their home field, their first away game not until the regular season.

The Gators only loss of the exhibition slate has come to Florida State, who ended ranked No. 9 last season, two spots after Florida at No. 7. They lost 11-4 at home in Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium.

Florida has averaged just over 13 runs per game, scoring over 20 versus Embry Riddle and Jacksonville. They have held teams to 3.5 runs per game, defeating each opponent by an average of near double digits (9.8).

The matchup tonight is a preview of the two-game series these teams will play later in the season, on Feb. 17 and 18. The first game is in Jacksonville, with the second game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville. The teams faced off twice last year as well, both ending in 8-0 victories in five innings for the Gators.

The team travels to Jacksonville today to take on the Ospreys at 6:30 p.m. Their final exhibition match will be next Thursday, hosting the Saint Leo Lions.

