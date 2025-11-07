Florida Tennis’ Lucie Pawlak Defeats Nation’s Top Player

Florida freshman Lucie Pawlak beat the top ranked player in the nation, Auburn’s DJ Bennett with scores of 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) at the ITA Women’s South Sectional Championships on Thursday.

“I fought until the last point and showed that being a Gator means being fierce and unstoppable,” Pawlak said. “ I’m proud to be a Gator. Three hours, 7-6 in the final set, saving three match points. I’m excited to play the next round!”

Florida coach Per Nilsson echoed the sentiment.

“It’s great for Lucie to get one of these top wins early in her career,” he said. “It’s always great to see players that work very hard get rewarded.”

Florida women’s tennis traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with five players: Nikola Daubernova, Valery Gynina, Xinyi Nong, Gabia Paskauskas and Pawlak.

Four of the five advanced past the round of 32 and three made it to the quarterfinals in the singles draw.

On Friday, Paskauskas defeated Florida State’s Amelia Bissett 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. Nong bested Georgia’s Sofia Rojas 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 and Pawlak conquered Tennessee’s Saray Yli-Piipari 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Paskauskas will face Tennessee’s Leyla Britez Risso and Nong and Pawlak will face each other in the quarterfinals.

They will be held on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Tennis, Tennis