Florida’s Injury Woes Continue Heading Into Kentucky

The Gators are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Before ever stepping on the field, some of the Gators’ biggest playmakers have already been stopped.

The Gators have at least 13 different players out due to injury including key offensive weapons Eugene Wilson and Dallas Wilson. Dallas Wilson was a five star prospect out of high school and had high expectations heading into this season.

When he has played, he has averaged 14.5 yards per catch and has three touchdowns. But his availability has been inconsistent so far this season. Wilson has only played four games and is now out for the season with a lower body injury and will be eligible for a medical redshirt.

It is not just Wilson, injuries have plagued the Gators for the past two seasons. The Gators have never had less players out than their opponent on an injury report in SEC play since the inception of injury reports in 2024. These injuries are not just bad luck; they have reshaped the entire season.

Florida was preseason AP No.15 but has fallen harshly since. In Week 1, playmakers like Dallas Wilson, Caleb Banks and Aidan Mizell were listed as out and that list has only grown. In the upcoming game against Kentucky, 13 players are listed out with an additional three being listed as questionable.

Florida could be looking at playing Kentucky without both Wilsons, Vernell Brown III, or Mizell; a huge blow to the offense that could cripple DJ Lagway’s passing options. While it is unsure how these injuries will impact this game, the Gators lineups will look a lot different this weekend.

The Gators will take on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

Category: College Football, Gators Football, SEC