Florida Benches DJ Lagway at Halftime, Turns to Tramell Jones Jr.

After a dreadful first half Saturday night against Kentucky, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway saw his night come to an end at the start of the second half. Lagway got benched for the first time in his career due to his poor performance.

Trailing 24-7 at the half and needing a spark, interim coach Billy Gonzales made the move to put freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. in the game.

Lagway finished the night 11 of 19 for 83 yards and threw one touchdown and three interceptions. Lagway’s three picks put him at 12 on the season, which currently leads all of college football. Jones has made just one appearance this season, playing in Week 1 against LIU, where he went 12 of 18 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Lagway’s struggles this season, especially compared to the preseason hype and NIL money he received, have led Florida fans to plead for the first-year play-caller to get a chance, as Florida’s record and Lagway’s performance justify pulling him.

Lagway came into this Week 11 matchup throwing for 1,679 yards, completing 65% of his passes, and a 11-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

With Florida likely moving to 3-6 on the season, it seems that a quarterback conversation is about to begin in Gainesville with three games remaining in this disappointing 2025 season.

