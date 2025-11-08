Gator GameDay: Florida at Kentucky

Florida enters Saturday’s match at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in SEC play, looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Georgia but encouraged by a cleaner, more disciplined performance under interim head coach Billy Gonzales. Across the field, Kentucky also sits at 3-5, 1-5 in the conference, coming off a gritty defensive showing that reminded everyone why Kroger Field can be such a tough place to play.

Join the Gator GameDay crew as they prep for Saturday’s kickoff.

Category: Gator GameDay Shows, Gators Football