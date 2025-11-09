Trade Deadline Shakes Up NFL Week 10 Florida Fantasy Forecast

The trade deadline came and went Tuesday while rattling fantasy teams. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) stood pat, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) and Miami Dolphins (2-7) made deals.

The most notable came when the Dolphins sent edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Jacksonville’s trade was the most fantasy relevant, though, as it acquired wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a fourth and a sixth-round draft pick. Meyers will immediately see a heavy workload because the Jaguars’ receiver room faces a slew of injuries.

So on to our Week 10 fantasy forecast:

Wide Receiver

Must-start

With receivers Mike Evans sidelined and Chris Godwin Jr. missing the last two days of practice, Emeka Egbuka remains a must start. While New England (7-2) could be a difficult matchup, the Patriots defense is tied for fifth in points allowed this season at 18.8 per game, Egbuka should be able to take advantage as the only one of Tampa’s primary three receivers that’s healthy.

There were trade rumors flying around Jaylen Waddle, but the Dolphins chose to hold onto the young pass catcher. That’s great news for fantasy managers, as Waddle should continue to produce in Miami. He matches up with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) this week, which means the Dolphins will likely be playing from behind and passing. Look for plenty of targets to go his way.

Two straight days sidelined by an injury keeps Brian Thomas Jr. out of lineups, but boosts Meyers into a must-start. The Jaguars brought him in for a reason, so expect Meyers to receive targets against a strong Houston defense.

Everybody Else

A combination of bad matchups and injuries should keep all other pass catchers out of your lineup — the two exceptions being if Godwin and Thomas end up active. If they play, feel comfortable switching them in.

Running Back

Must-start

De’Von Achane remains one of the best fantasy running backs in the NFL. But you know that at this point, especially after totaling 106 yards last week. Don’t over complicate things. Start Achane.

Can-start

The two backs that fall into this category do so for different reasons. Rachaad White is here because there is uncertainty around the availability of Bucky Irving. He’s trending toward sitting Sunday after having not practiced the last two days, and if he does then White should be in your lineup. If Irving plays, leave White on the bench.

After a string of difficult performances, Travis Etienne Jr. bounced back in Week 9. With a matchup against the Texans, who are playing without quarterback C.J. Stroud, Etinnne should be in line to build off of last week. It should be noted that he failed to find the end zone yet again.

Tight End

Can-start

Egbuka is not the only player who benefits from Godwin and Evans missing time. Cade Otton has seen an uptick in work since the pair have been out. He scored eight points before the bye in Week 9, which may not seem like much but he was TE14. Look for a fringe top-12 performance from him again this week.

Quarterback

Must-start

Baker Mayfield remains the only start-able quarterback in Florida. With the Buccaneers facing the rapidly-improving Patriots, Mayfield will need to take the game over — and that is good for fantasy managers.

Category: Fantasy Football, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers