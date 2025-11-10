Eugene Wilson III Out For Year With High Ankle Sprain

Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III was a surprise addition to last week’s SEC injury report.

After much speculation about the injury that kept him out against Kentucky, interim coach Billy Gonzales confirmed in his weekly Monday press conference that Wilson will undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain on Wednesday. He is out for the rest of the season and expected to return for spring practice.

Wilson sustained the injury against Georgia and pushed through in the second half, ending the game with 191 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions.

“Tough son of a gun,” Gonzales said. “Talking to the training staff, they said ‘I’ve not seen a lot of people be able to do what he did.’”

While Wilson III was not Florida’s top option at wide receiver, he is a weapon nonetheless. Wilson III recorded 239 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 27 catches this season. His freshman season remains his most productive, with 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions.

Last year, he earned a redshirt after suffering a season-ending hip injury and getting surgery in November 2024. In his four appearances, Wilson III tallied 266 yards and one touchdown. His career game was against Samford at home on Sept. 7, 2024, when he put up 141 yards.

With both Wilson III and fellow wide receiver Dallas Wilson out for the season, alongside a host of injured Gators, it’s a case of next man up. Receivers J. Michael Sturdivant and TJ Abrams, in addition to running back Jadan Baugh, stepped up in the 38-7 loss to Kentucky, contributing 143 to the passing game.

The full SEC availability report comes out Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff between Florida and Ole Miss.

