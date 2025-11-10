Trevor Lawrence Falls in Week 10 Fantasy Roundup

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL with a massive win over their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills. At the center of the Dolphins’ victory was their star running back.

Check out who else exceeded expectations in Week 10, and who missed the mark.

Winners

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

Miami has found a gem in Achane. The ball carrier posted video game-like numbers in the Dolphins’ 30-13 win. Achane came out of Sunday with 40.5 fantasy points.

He picked up career-highs in rush attempts (22) and rushing yards (174). He also caught six passes for 51 yards through the air. Achane found the end zone twice for Miami.

His 40.5 points are the highest total since Week 3 of the 2023 season. While an impressive feat, the performance is not as surprising as some may believe. Achane has collected some of his greatest games against Buffalo.

The Texas A&M product scored 61.6 fantasy points across the two contests with the Bills last season.

He picked up right where he left off in the rivalry and powered Miami to victory.

Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka

Johnson has quietly become one of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. Rookie receivers Johnson and Emeka Egbuka have stepped up with wideouts Chris Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans out for the foreseeable future.

Johnson has averaged nearly seven targets over the last three weeks and scored three times. The 2025 seventh-round pick finished Sunday’s loss with 20.2 fantasy points, his highest total of his young career.

The Oregon product reeled in four passes for 42 yards and picked up two touchdowns.

On the other side is Egbuka. The 19th-overall selection bounced back from a poor three-game stretch. He posted 23.5 fantasy points, his highest since Week 5.

Egbuka finished with six receptions for 115 yards and a score. After starting the season with five touchdowns through the first five weeks, the former Ohio State wideout finally found the end zone once again.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Another key component of the Dolphins’ upset victory was Waddle. The 2021 first-round selection finished with 19.4 fantasy points. Waddle has proven he can carry the WR1 title as the Dolphins are slim at the position.

The Alabama product came out of Week 10 with a touchdown, five receptions and 84 yards. He has also shown that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can rely on him down the stretch.

In a whirlwind of a season, Waddle has been a safety blanket for the struggling signal caller. Tagovailoa has needed a receiver to hone in on, specifically this week against a dominant Buffalo team.

Jaguars WR Parker Washington

As wide receivers Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. remain out with injuries, Washington has quickly become quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target.

Washington collected 17.9 fantasy points on three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. The wideout also ran back a 73-yard punt return for a score.

The Penn State product was coming off a 17-point performance last week, and continued his hot streak for the Jags. With wideout Jakobi Meyers being the newest addition in Jacksonville, Washington may see a dip in catches.

However, he has tallied 16 targets across the previous two weeks. With the welcoming of Meyers and Thomas dealing with an ankle sprain, watch out for Washington to continue posting plus-15 points in the coming weeks.

Losers

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jags have now dropped three of their last four games, and Lawrence added his poorest performance of that stretch in Week 10.

The quarterback finished with 9.82 fantasy points. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown, and added an interception and a fumble. He also accumulated 35 yards on the ground. Lawrence’s passing yards total is his lowest this season.

The former first-overall draft pick was without Thomas and Hunter but still had both Washington and Meyers.

After adding 29 points and orchestrating five scoring drives in the first three quarters, Jacksonville fell apart in the final frame. Lawrence was at the forefront of the Jags’ fourth loss of the season.

Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final play of the game when Jacksonville needed him most.

Category: Fantasy Football, NFL