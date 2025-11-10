Florida Orange and Blue Series Times Announced

Florida baseball will wrap up its fall season with their annual Orange and Blue series. The games will take place on Wednesday and Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. before the Wednesday and Friday games and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Each Orange and Blue Series game will be five innings each.

The Gators have Monday off before practices on Tuesday at 12 p.m. and Thursday at 2 p.m. All fall practices are open to the public and fans can enter through Gate 3. About two hours into practice, scrimmages are expected to start.

Florida played two exhibition games as a part of their fall season. The Gators won a 5-1 Halloween game against Jacksonville University and a double header against Georgia Southern.

Florida won the first game 8-2, with eight of Florida’s 10 batters getting a hit. In the second game just 40 minutes later, Georgia Southern was up 6-1 in the fifth inning. The Gators were able to come back and score 10 runs in the last three innings, winning 11-6.

Following Coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s sudden leave of absence with no indication of when he will return, Florida leaves the responsibility with acting head coach Tom Slater.

Despite this, the Gators will try to turn their attention to the regular season in the spring. Florida will open their season at home against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Feb. 13.

