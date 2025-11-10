Gators End Fall Exhibition Baseball On High Note with Sweep

In their final games of an eventful fall, Gators baseball came out winners. Florida took both games in a Sunday doubleheader which served as acting head coach Tom Slater’s debut. Coach Kevin O’Sullivan is still on a leave of absence.

Originally a single game, it was announced last Monday the teams would only play seven innings to accommodate two games in a single day.

Hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles at Condron Family Ballpark, Game 1 was as seamless a debut as possible for Slater and Co.

Florida starter Luke McNeillie threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The Gators went around the lineup to run up a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning.

”Can’t be too picky, but I had a few pitches that were missed spots,” McNeillie said. “But overall I felt good … landed everything for strikes.”

After right-handed pitchers Ricky Reeth and Christian Rodriguez gave up a run each to the Eagles, the Gators strolled into the bottom of the sixth inning up 7-2.

In that frame, designated hitter Caden McDonald got a hold of a fastball that he cranked into deep left field to cement the 8-2 win. Eight of Florida’s 10 batters in the game recorded a hit in earning nine total and five walks.

The second leg took place just 40 minutes later.

Junior righty and UCF transfer Russell Sandefer took the mound for Florida.

Back-to-back walks and a single put Sandefer up against it in the second with the bases loaded. The Eagles made him pay, with Frank Wells drilling a double into deep right field to drive in two runs.

Florida responded shortly after to cut into the lead. JUCO transfer AJ Malzone launched a ball into the right field grass for his first homer as a Gator.

Freshman right-hander Shuyler Sandford filled in for Florida with a showing to forget, facing four batters who each got on base.

McDonald replaced Sandford, entering the game as a pitcher after his homer earlier in the day, giving up a bases-clearing double to his first batter.

Seemingly safe up 6-1, the Eagles quickly lost their footing. The Gators brought in four runs in the fifth inning and DH Cade Kurland hit a solo shot in the sixth to level the game at six runs apiece.

“There was a couple swing decisions I wish I didn’t make, but we got both wins, team played great,” Kurland said.

Florida tacked on five more runs to seal the comeback and the sweep, 11-6.

“That’s electric. That’s the brand of baseball we play here,” Kurland said about the comeback. “We’re never out of a game and that’s how we do it … it fires me up.”

Winning all three of their fall exhibitions, the Gators shift their focus to preparing for the 2026 season.

With no certainty to O’Sullivan’s return, the Gators move forward under Slater’s guidance. Florida’s regular season starts Feb. 13 against Alabama-Birmingham at Condron Family Ballpark.

“Were not really changing much, we still have the same goal: To get to Omaha and win it all,.” McNeillie said when asked if coaching changes impacted the team’s goals. “Our team has definitely gotten closer and grown with all the chaos.”

