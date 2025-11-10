Gator Fans Lose Hope After Lagway Benching in Kentucky Loss

Florida football is still winless on the road this season and has reached a new low after the 38-7 loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday.

While fans grew tired of Billy Napier’s excuses about his team’s poor execution before his firing, it seems like there is more truth to his arguments than thought. Quarterback DJ Lagway continued to struggle while throwing for only 83 yards and three interceptions before interim coach Billy Gonzales benched him at halftime. Freshman Tramell Jones took over and wasn’t much better.

In turn Gator fans expressed their frustration with Lagway’s poor performance on social media.

According to TalkWalker, a tool that gathers analytics across all social media platforms to find trends, the key term “DJ Lagway” yielded 3,200 results from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., with 33.5% of those posts having a “negative sentiment.” The potential reach during that time was 1.9 billion people.

“DJ Lagway has thrown three picks in the first half. Against Kentucky. Jesus Christ,” said @SECBarstool on X. The post got 607 likes and 29,800 impressions.

Some even started to come up with potential transfer destinations for the sophomore quarterback.

“He’ll go to Miami, have an impressive opening win. Start 6-0 , then throw a 4 INT game to Georgia tech and go 10-2,” @DylanEveryday joked on X. The post got 4,400 likes and 517,000 impressions.

Others look at the benching as a testament to the strength of the SEC. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also sat Saturday in the Tigers’ 20-9 loss to Alabama.

“Florida benched DJ Lagway and LSU benched Garrett Nussmeier – two decisions which felt unfathomable three months ago. That’s the brutality of the SEC slate, and what injuries can do to a quarterback’s ability to perform. Both quarterbacks should have better days moving forward, but 2025 hasn’t been their year,” said @GrahamHall on X. The post got 414 comments and 360 likes.

Sitting with six losses, the Gators have to win all three of their remaining games to become bowl eligible. The uphill battle starts at No. 6 Ole Miss this Saturday night.

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football, SEC