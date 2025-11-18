Lane Kiffin Denies Reports Of Ole Miss Ultimatum

The coaching carousel that centers around Lane Kiffin and his destination for the 2026 season has reached new heights.

A day after reports of Ole Miss giving Kiffin an ultimatum surfaced, the Ole Miss coach made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Ole Miss reportedly told Kiffin he needs to decide before the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28 whether he will be staying with the Rebels or leaving for LSU or Florida.

McAfee asked Kiffin if the rumors regarding an ultimatum given by Ole Miss were true.

“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum, anything like that at all,” Kiffin said, with Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy in the room. “I don’t know where that came from. We’re having a blast, I love it here.

“Our running back’s sitting right over here. It couldn’t be better. You pray for things and now we’re in the middle of it, so enjoy it.”

The Rebels are 10-1 on the season after beating the Gators 34-24 Saturday and look poised to earn a bid into the College Football Playoff.

“I’m not worried about other stuff,” Kiffin said. “I’m worried about making sure we win.”

If the Rebels make the CFP, the Gators may have to wait to sign their next coach, if he is still available.

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football