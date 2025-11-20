After a 34-24 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, the Florida Gators fell to a 3-7 record on the season. The Gators are now out of the running for a Bowl game and are looking at one of their worst records in history. This season is definitely one for the books, just not in the way Florida expected after starting the season at No. 15 in the AP Preseason Poll.

Reality struck with an early loss to USF. Since then, the Gators have struggled to stay afloat. If Florida doesn’t scrounge up another win in the final two games of the season, it will end the year with Florida’s worst record since 1953, when the team finished 3-5-2.

Florida has not finished a season with fewer than three wins since 1946, the year it didn’t win a single game. It has only finished with three wins or fewer nine times in the history of Florida football.

The closest the Gators have been to their current record in the past decade was in 2017, when they posted a 4-7 record. In both 2017 and 2025, Florida’s head coach – Jim McElwain in 2017 and Billy Napier in 2025 – was fired in October. McElwain and Napier both only won 22 games in their careers coaching at Florida.



But Gonzales has a chance to right the ship. The Gators are set to face No. 20 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) and Florida State at home in the Swamp to close off the season. The Vols haven’t beaten the Gators in Gainesville since 2003. Meanwhile, Florida State is currently 5-5 this season, and the Gators are coming off a win from the two’s last matchup.

