Volunteers Running Back Trio Could Pose a Threat to Gators Defense

The trio in the backfield for the Tennessee Volunteers could pose a major threat for the Gators rush defense. Tennessee’s three backs look to make it difficult for the Gators to maintain their 22 year win streak against the Vols at home.

The combination of Desean Bishop, Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis have been a deadly trio for the No. 20 Volunteers offense, leading the team to a 7-3 record.

Leading the way is redshirt sophomore and former walk-on Desean Bishop. Bishop leads the team with 119 carries for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns. He currently is ranked third in the SEC and 12th in the FBS with 6.5 yards per carry. His 770 rushing yards puts him sixth in the SEC and tied for sixth in the league with 77 rushing yards per game. He also put up 121 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

His best game came in the loss to Alabama where he recorded two touchdowns and 123 yards with his longest run at 44 yards. His other 100-yard-game came in the week prior to Arkansas.

Along with Bishop, the second and third string running backs, Thomas and Lewis, have been playmakers for Tennessee. Star Thomas, the sixth-year senior and Duke transfer, has six touchdowns and 458 yards for the Vols. He was the team’s leading rusher against ETSU, Georgia and Kentucky, getting a career-high of three touchdowns in their home opener.

Lewis has totaled seven touchdowns on 290 yards. He also tallied 128 yards on six kickoff returns with a season long of 31 yards. Lewis is listed as questionable for the game on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Florida has struggled at stopping the run, leaving plenty of opportunity for the Vols running back trio to capitalize. In the most recent loss against Ole Miss, the Gators gave up 241 rushing yards, 224 of them to Kewan Lacy. Lacy also picked up three touchdowns.

The Gators are now ranked 71st in the FBS against stopping the run.

Gators inside linebacker Myles Graham has been one of the only bright spots for the team this season. He has 31 solo tackles and 60 total tackles. Other crucial contributors this season include Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr., who is out against Tennessee. Defensive tackle Caleb Banks returns this weekend after missing every game but one this season.

With Banks back, could the Gators have any more success against the Tennessee run game this Saturday?

