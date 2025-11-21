Florida Volleyball Heads into SEC Tournament with Honors

Florida volleyball picked up five SEC awards, the league announced Wednesday ahead of the SEC Tournament.

All-SEC First Team

Sophomore Jaela Auguste gained a spot on the All-SEC First Team, her fourth time receiving SEC postseason honors for her career. Last season, Auguste was named the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year and earned her spot on both the All-Freshman Team and All-SEC Second Team. She started in all 24 appearances, recording seven double-digit kill performances while leading the Gators in blocks seven times.

All-SEC Second Team

Redshirt sophomore Jordyn Byrd and redshirt junior Alexis Stucky both earned spots on the All-SEC Second Team. The honor marks Byrd’s first SEC postseason accolade. After leading Florida in kills 11 times and finishing with a career-high 24 kills, Byrd was also added to AVCA’s 2025 Division I Player of the Year Watch list in October.

Stucky earned her fifth SEC postseason honor. Her awards include becoming the sixth Gator named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and earned recognition on the 2022 All-SEC team. After a torn ACL in 2023, Stucky progressed by recording her first career triple-double, 12 double-doubles and ranked third in SEC play with 883 assists during the regular season.

All-Freshman Team

True freshmen Lily Hayes and Milica Vidacic both made the All-Freshman Team. Hayes became the first freshman to start in the libero jersey since 2006 for Florida. She ranks ninth in the SEC with 3.66 digs per set.

Vidacic recorded double-digit kills five times and has combined 128 kills and 30 blocks. She has led the team twice in hitting percentage and in her first collegiate appearance in Florida’s season opener and totaled 10 kills with a career-high five blocks.

Up Next

The Gators will play Saturday against No. 12 Alabama or No. 13 South Carolina in the SEC Volleyball Tournament.

