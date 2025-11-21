Injuries Remain Story in NFL Week 12 Florida Fantasy Forecast

With the Miami Dolphins on a bye, there are no clear starters at running back for the Florida teams. In Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving was a limited participant in practice. In Jacksonville, both Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten were limited.

The receiver rooms offer the same amount of confusion, with Chris Godwin Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. being limited. Even the quarterback position has questions this week.

Quarterback

Must-start

Baker Mayfield has been listed as limited in practice with an illness, but it should not have an impact on him Sunday. Against the Los Angeles Rams the Bucs will need to score points to stay in the game and that will fall on Mayfield’s shoulders.

Can-start

Trevor Lawrence can make your lineup this week against the Arizona Cardinals. They have struggled defensively, allowing extreme efficiency to opposing passers. If you have Justin Herbert as your starting quarterback and need a replacement for his bye, look to Lawrence.

Running Back

Can-start

Four running backs fall into this category because of the questions surrounding who will be on the field. Each set of teammates is dependent upon whether the other one plays, so keep an eye on the injury reports heading into Sunday.

In Tampa Bay, Sean Tucker has stepped up in Irving’s absence. If Irving is ruled out, then Tucker needs to be in your lineup. If Irving is able to play, start him and leave Tucker on the bench.

For the Jagaurs, both Etienne and Tuten have been limited at practice, leaving questions as to who will be playing. If either ends up as the sole back, they will be in line for a huge game. If both are active, they will limit each other’s production. Both can be in your lineup as they have been splitting work, but getting into the end zone will determine which has a better game.

Wide Receiver

Must-start

The only player who is not impacted by injuries around them is Emeka Egbuka, who is going to produce regardless of who else is playing. Plug him into your lineup as Mayfield continues to look his way. He led the Bucs in targets in Week 11 by four.

Can-start

Now comes the question marks. If Brian Thomas Jr. can play, he should be in your lineup. If he is unable to go, then Jakobi Meyers needs to be in your lineup. He has produced with Thomas sidelined, and Lawrence has built a real connection with Meyers.

Sterling Shepard has played well in Godwin’s absence, but would not be fantasy relevant if Godwin returns. Speaking of Godwin, if he does end up being able to play, he is someone you can put into your lineup if needed. Be prepared for Godwin being on a snap count in his first game back.

Tight End

Can-start

Similarly to Shepard, Cade Otton has benefited from the injuries in Tampa Bay. He finished with five targets in Week 11, and if Godwin is inactive then Otton will be more than serviceable at tight end. If Godwin is able to play, only look to Otton if absolutely necessary.

