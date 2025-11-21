WRUF Reporters Pick SEC Volleyball Tournament Favorites

The first SEC Volleyball Tournament since 2005 starts Friday, and the fifth-seeded Florida Gators begin action Saturday, facing the winner of South Carolina and Alabama. Florida holds 12 SEC Tournament victories and 11 MVPs, all under former coach Mary Wise.

In the latest roundtable, WRUF Florida volleyball beat reporters pick their winner of this year’s tournament and look back at when the Gators faced them.

Jelianys Ramos – Kentucky

Th top seed in the 2025 SEC Tournament has the easiest path to the championship. In this case, the Kentucky Wildcats have proven throughout the season their complete dominance against SEC opponents.

The Wildcats are currently undefeated (15-0) in conference play, and even though they have been challenged in multiple matches, they have found ways to come out on top.

The Wildcats are composed of multiple players with NCAA Tournament experience during their run to capture a third straight regular-season SEC championship.

On Oct. 19, the Gators traveled to Lexington to take on the Wildcats with a three-game winning streak. The Gators had a season-low hitting percentage of 0.12, after being up 2-1, and lost in five sets.

Tori Kitchens – Texas A&M

Not quite the one seed, Texas A&M is No. 2 and ranked sixth in the AVCA Top-25 Poll. The Aggies sit at 22-2 and 14-1 in the SEC, with its only loss against Kentucky (3-1). This squad improved immensely over the past year, elevating from a 10-6 conference record.

Texas A&M, which currently holds a 10-match win streak, maintained the majority of its roster from last year, meaning it has postseason experience. The Aggies were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament when Wisconsin defeated them in the third round.

They also took down Florida at home on Nov. 12, handing the Gators their third sweep on the year. It was a dominant effort, as the Aggies took each set 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23.

One of Texas A&M’s standout players of the year is outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, a transfer from Baylor. She follows opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (333) in kills, recording 264 in her first season in College Station. Stowers put up 8 kills on Florida, contributing to Texas A&M’s 41 kills and 0.348 hitting percentage.

In Savannah for the SEC Volleyball Tournament, it is possible to see Texas A&M and Texas go head to head in the semifinals, which could have been a SEC championship match. The Aggies will first play Sunday, facing the winner of Georgia against either Mississippi State or Vanderbilt.

Charlie Jones – Texas

While the top two seeds in the bracket are certainly the most talented in the SEC, you can’t underestimate the remaining teams in the bracket. Enter No. 3 seeded Texas.

The Longhorns ended the regular season at a staggering 21-2, with both losses coming to formidable SEC foes In Texas A&M and Kentucky.

Despite being the third-best team as the bracket stands, one of NCAA volleyball’s most dominant programs can never be counted out. The Longhorns’ résumé is undeniable, stacked with four NCAA titles and 15 Final Four appearances. The next addition to an already impressive reputation could be winning the first SEC Tournament title in two decades.

If Texas hopes to put its name in the SEC history books for the first time since joining the conference, it will need to stick to its bread and butter. Relying on outside hitters and their 2025 All-SEC First Team duo of Torrey Stafford and Cari Spears will be crucial in the fight for the trophy.

The two offensive threats have been undeniable on the court all season, as both eclipsed 250 kills and are firmly in the running for 2025 AVCA Player of the Year. The pair showed their prowess against the Gators this season, combining for 34 kills in the 3-1 win.

Just as important in the path to an SEC Tournament title is the guidance of coach Jerrit Elliott, one of the best in all of collegiate volleyball. After 25 years at the helm of the Longhorns, Elliott received a contract extension that makes him the highest paid coach in all NCAA volleyball. If the Longhorns can get Stafford and Spears going while listening to Elliott’s adjustments when needed, the first conference title is well within Texas’ sights.

