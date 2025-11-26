Gymnastics Signee Dulcy Caylor Defers UF Enrollment for 2028 Olympics

Florida gymnastics signee Dulcy Caylor announced Tuesday that she will defer her enrollment at UF, as she pursues a spot on Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

After signing her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 12, she will come to Gainesville for the 2029 season rather than 2027.

“Representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics is my dream, and I’m giving it everything I have,” Caylor said. “I’ve chosen to defer my enrollment at the University of Florida until fall 2028 so I can stay focused on that goal. I’ll keep training hard in Spring, Texas, cheering on the Gators every step of the way, and I can’t wait for the day I run through the Gatorhead and meet the Florida fans in the 2029 season.”

College Gym News ranks Caylor as a five-star recruit, as she is capable on all four events. She committed to be a Gator on Oct. 7, 2024, choosing Florida over Oklahoma and LSU.

She trains at World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, a gym capable of producing Olympians, including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and 2024 replacement athlete Joscelyn Roberson (Arkansas).

Caylor is a four-time U.S. Senior National Team member, including this year.

She represented the U.S. on the world stage, competing at her first World Championships in October. After claiming the automatic spot on the team for the highest all-around score at the U.S. World Team Selection Camp, she finished 13th in the all-around final, eighth on beam and sixth on floor.

Caylor also earned a spot to compete at the Senior Pan American Championships in Panama in June, competing on the U.S. gold medal team.

In 2024, she also placed seventh in the uneven bars at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which was the first step in fulfilling her dream at the next trials in 2028. Gator Nation just has a bit longer to wait before seeing this talented athlete in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

“We fully support Dulcy as she pursues her 2028 Olympic dreams,” Florida coach Jenny Rowland said. “She’s an extraordinary young woman with an unwavering work ethic, and we know she’ll be cheering for the Gators every step of the way until she joins us in fall 2028.”

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics, NCAA, Olympics, SEC