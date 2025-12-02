Best Bets in Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

All three Florida NFL teams picked up victories in Week 13. Miami has turned its season around after firing general manager Chris Grieir, rattling off three straight wins.

In Tampa Bay, the pressure is on as the Carolina Panthers continue to win games. The Buccaneers knocked off the Arizona Cardinals to stay a half game up on the Panthers in the NFC South.

Don’t look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have surpassed the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South. Their matchup this week against the Colts will go a long way to determining who gets the automatic bid into the playoffs.

This week on Power Rankings will be one bet (on Hardrock Bets) to make on each NFL team as we enter the home stretch to the season.

(+1) New England Patriots (11-2)

Last Week: 33-15 win vs. New York Giants

Best Bet: Stage of Elimination: Divisional Round

The Patriots win going into the bye sets them up to be the one seed in the AFC and gain the first-round bye. That means their first playoff game would come in the divisional round. New England quarterback Drake Maye has never started a playoff game. Getting value on a quarterback losing their first start is a steal.

Up Next: Bye

(+3) Buffalo Bills (8-4)

Last Week: 26-7 win at Pittsburgh Steelers

Best Bet: AFC Conference Winner (+450)

While the Bills are not even set up to win the AFC East, once the playoffs begin it is an even playing field across the league. Buffalo will have no problem getting into the playoffs, and once there it will be matched up against teams with less playoff experience. From Denver to New England to Jacksonville, the teams that Buffalo may run into have not been here before.

Up Next: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+4) Seattle Seahawks (9-3)

Last Week: 26-0 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Best Bet: 1st Place NFC West (+210)

The Seattle offense has been a thing of beauty all season, and it now sits tied with the Rams atop the NFC West. While Los Angeles holds the head-to-head tie breaker, there is another matchup between these teams in Week 16. Win there, and the Seahawks will have control of the AFC West, and the potential for the top seed in the NFC.

Up Next: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+2) Denver Broncos (10-2)

Last Week: 27-26 win at Washington Commanders

Best Bet: Nik Bonitto Defensive Player of the Year (+6000)

While the most sure bet would be taking Denver to win the AFC West, there is not good value, with the odds at -700. Instead, look to Nik Bonitto, who has had a career season. Look at last week, when he won the game for the Broncos with a batted pass on the Commanders two-point conversion attempt in overtime.

Up Next: Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

(-4) Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

Last Week: 31-28 loss at Carolina Panthers

Best Bet: Under 12.5 wins (+100)

Sitting at nine wins, the Rams would need to win four of their last five games to go over 12 wins. One of those games is against the Seahawks, which I believe will go the direction of Seattle. They also have to play against Detroit, which will be fighting for a spot in the crowded NFC North. A game to not overlook is against the Falcons. In the hot takes Power Rankings I had Atlanta winning this matchup.

Up Next: at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

(-3) Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)

Last Week: 24-15 loss vs. Chicago Bears

Best Bet: Under 11.5 wins (+110)

Once again the better bet is to go to the under. The Eagles have struggled the last two weeks, dropping games to the Cowboys and Bears. They still have games against the Bills and Chargers. Throw in two dates with the Commanders, games that Jayden Daniels should be back for, and it is hard to see the Eagles winning four of their last five games.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

(-3) Detroit Lions (7-5)

Last Week: 31-24 loss vs. Green Bay Packers

Best Bet: To Make Playoffs: No (-140)

If you were to say the Lions would miss the playoffs at the start of the season people would have called you crazy. Now, they sit 1.5 games back of the seven seed with no clear path to get into the postseason. The team they have the best chance of catching is the Packers, but Green Bay holds the head-to-head tiebreaker having beaten Detroit twice. The schedule does not get any easier for the Lions. They have dates with the Rams and Bears, as well as the streaking Cowboys, who sit just a game behind the Lions in the playoff hunt.

Up Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

(+7) Chicago Bears (9-3)

Last Week: 24-15 win at Philadelphia Eagles

Best Bet: NFC North Division Winner (+150)

This will come down to two games, one of them this Sunday. The Packers can catch the Bears, and winning the head-to-head games will allow them to do so. If Chicago is able to escape Green Bay with a win this week, it will be in the driver’s seat in the NFC North. Getting the Bears to win the division at plus money is a steal this week.

Up Next: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

(+2) Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

Last Week: 31-24 win at Detroit Lions

Best Bet: NFC North Finishing Position: 2nd (+185)

If we are taking the Bears to win the NFC North and the Lions to miss the playoffs, that fits the Packers in as the second seed in the division. It is not a stretch to say that the Packers are the most talented team in the NFC North, but their inconsistency keeps them from winning it. The schedule for Green Bay is also tough, with two games against the Bears, plus matchups with the Broncos and Ravens.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

(+2) San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Last Week: 26-8 win at Cleveland Browns

Best Bet: Over 11.5 wins (+115)

Heading into their bye with nine wins means that the 49ers need to win three out of four games to reach 12 wins. I’ll go as far as to give you which ones they win. The 49ers will walk into Cleveland and get a win, then return home and defeat the Titans. The last win will come in Week 18 against the Seahawks. By then Seattle will have its playoff spot locked in, and not having anything to play for will rest starters. San Francisco will capitalize with a victory, reaching 12 wins and securing its spot in the playoffs.

Up Next: Bye

(+2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Last Week: 20-17 win vs. Arizona Cardinals

Best Bet: Over 10.5 wins (+100)

This is a bet to hammer. While the Bucs have struggled the last month, dropping three of their last four, the schedule opens up into December. They play the Saints, Falcons and Dolphins, as well as two shots at the Panthers. With Carolina right on their tail, those will be must win games. The Bucs will win out, and go well over with 12 wins.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+4) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Last Week: 31-14 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Best Bet: AFC West Finishing Position: 3rd (+155)

This one is more of a reach, and was one of the hardest picks to make. The Chargers sit two games clear of the Chiefs in second place, and have beat the Chiefs. The problem rests in the schedule for the Chargers. Their two division matchups are with the Chiefs and Broncos, and out of division they play the Cowboys, Eagles and Texans. All of these teams have things to play for and none will be easy. The Chargers will need to win at least two, and likely three, of these games to hold off the Chiefs. It is more likely Kansas City catches up.

Up Next: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

(-3) Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Last Week: 20-16 loss vs. Houston Texans

Best Bet: Jonathan Taylor Offensive Player of the Year

With the rollercoaster of the last few weeks in Indianapolis, it is not wise to gamble on its team wide lines. Instead, take the domination Taylor showed this season and run with it. When the Colts play the Seahawks, it will be Taylor’s chance to show that he deserves the award over Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Up Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+3) Houston Texans (7-5)

Last Week: 20-16 win at Indianapolis Colts

Best Bet: Over 9.5 wins (-200)

The AFC South has been a mess, which means I am not touching any lines about where Houston will finish in it. Instead, bite the bullet on the value and take the Texans to finish with more than nine wins. Two games against the Cardinals and Raiders are wins, which means Houston just has to win one out of three against the Chiefs, Chargers and Colts. After talking down the Chargers, I expect that to be the one the Texans win.

Up Next: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

(+3) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

Last Week: 25-3 win at Tennessee Titans

Best Bet: AFC South Division Winner (+150)

After talking about not wanting to take AFC South lines, I will of course immediately advise you to take an AFC South line. Jacksonville has been playing well, and, with the questions surrounding the Texans and Colts, it is smart to get in on the Jaguars. Two dates with the Colts plus facing the Jets and Titans line the Jaguars up to control their destiny if they can beat Indianapolis in Duval.

Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-8) Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

Last Week: 31-28 loss at Dallas Cowboys

Best Bet: AFC West Finishing Position: 2nd (+155)

With Denver head and shoulders ahead of the pack, and the Chargers slotting into the third slot, that leaves the Chiefs as the second seed in the AFC West. Do not count them out of making a playoff push either. They likely will need to win out, but it is doable.

Up Next: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

(-8) Baltimore Ravens (6-6)

Last Week: 32-14 loss vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Best Bet: Under 9.5 wins (-230)

Will the Ravens be able to win four of their last five games and get to 10 wins? It is unlikely. They play the Patriots, Packers and Steelers, as well as another matchup with the Bengals, who just beat them.

Up Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+1) Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

Last Week: 31-28 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Best Bet: Over 8.5 Wins (-185)

This feels like free money. The Cowboys need three wins out of five games, and get to play the Commanders and Giants. The question comes from if they can beat the Vikings. Based on the way Minnesota has been playing, it should not be a problem. If the Cowboys are able to win in Detroit this weekend, this line will jump up. Get in on it now.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

(+4) Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Last Week: 31-28 win vs. Los Angeles Rams

Best Bet: To Make Playoffs: No (-450)

Not good value at all, but the Panthers to miss the playoffs is the only bet that makes sense. Their win total is 8.5, which means they only need to win two out of their remaining four games. The problem is that two are against Tampa Bay and one is against Seattle. Without clear wins, it is hard to take the over, but with the upsets the Panthers have pulled this season it is a dangerous game to take the under. Instead, just take them to miss the playoffs and make a little money.

Up Next: Bye

(-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)

Last Week: 26-7 loss vs. Buffalo Bills

Best Bet: AFC North Division Winner

Yes, the Steelers come in below the Ravens in the Power Rankings. But it is more than just who is the better team, it comes down to who they have to play. If Pittsburgh can just split the two games with the Ravens, it will be more than capable of winning the AFC North. Games against the Browns and Dolphins look like wins, and Mike Tomlin always finds a way to get his team to win more than half its games.

Up Next: at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+1) Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Last Week: 21-17 win vs. New Orleans Saints

Best Bet: Under 6.5 Wins

With five games to play, the book is saying the Dolphins only have to win two in order to hit the over. I am saying it will not happen. Week 14 against the Jets will allow the Dolphins to reach six wins, but the rest of the season is a gauntlet. The Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers and Patriots all have more talent, and should all still be playing for something when they face off. The Week 18 bout with the Patriots would be the best opportunity for a win if New England rests players. The Patriots have the potential to get the one seed and a first-round bye in the AFC, and thus will not be resting players.

Up Next: at New York Jets, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-2) Atlanta Falcons (4-8)

Last Week: 27-24 loss at New York Jets

Best Bet: Over 5.5 Wins (-175)

The loss to the Jets does not inspire confidence for the rest of the season, but two wins across five games with the Falcons schedule is more than realistic. Look to the games against the Cardinals and Saints to provide those opportunities.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+1) Washington Commanders (3-9)

Last Week: 27-26 loss vs. Denver Broncos

Best Bet: -1 at Minnesota Vikings (-110)

Hardrock is not offering a line on the Commanders win total, so instead we look to next week, when they face off with the Vikings. Taking Washington minus the points is the way to go here, especially with quarterback Jayden Daniels expected to return to action.

Up Next: at Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-3) Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

Last Week: 26-0 loss at Seattle Seahawks

Best Bet: Under 6.5 wins (-200)

It is nearly impossible to find three wins on the Vikings’ remaining schedule. Games against the Commanders, Cowboys, Lions and Packers are all going to see Minnesota as the underdog. Being able to get this line at -200 feels like a steal.

Up Next: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-) Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

Last Week: 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Bet: +7.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams (-110)

The value on the under for the Cardinals win total is not there, so instead we once again go to this week’s games. The Rams are a much superior team, however they have allowed teams to stick around that should not be in games. Case in point this past Sunday, when they allowed Carolina to hang around and steal a victory. Look for the Cardinals to remain close and cover the 7.5 point spread.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

(+2) Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Last Week: 32-14 win at Baltimore Ravens

Best Bet: Over 6.5 Wins (-145)

This is one of my favorite bets right now. With the return of Joe Burrow, the Bengals are a talented ball club. They also have the benefit of playing against the Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns to close out the season. There is also no reason to count them out against the Bills or Ravens based on the way they played last week. The over on 6.5 wins is a steal, especially at -145.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(+2) New York Jets (3-9)

Last Week: 27-24 win vs. Atlanta Falcons

Best Bet: Under 4.5 Wins (-140)

There is not nearly as much confidence in this bet. The Jets have been weird this season, picking up three wins against the bottom dwellers of the NFL. A game against the Saints should be a win, but there is not another matchup that gives confidence of victory. With the -140 price tag, it is worth at least looking at this bet.

Up Next: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-2) Cleveland Browns (3-9)

Last Week: 26-8 loss vs. San Francisco 49ers

Best Bet: Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year (-1200)

Sometimes you just need to see one go through the net. Garrett has just about wrapped up the award, and will now try to set the record for sacks in a season. The value is not good at all, but with a team like the Browns it is safer to just take the layup than try to force something with a better payout.

Up Next: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-2) New Orleans Saints (2-10)

Last Week: 21-17 loss at Miami Dolphins

Best Bet: Over 42.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-115)

New Orleans is another team Hardrock does not have a win total on, which means it is a bet on this week’s game. The Buccaneers have a high-powered offense, and the Saints have been incapable of getting stops. The question with this line is whether the Saints can score enough to hit the over, and based on the fact that Tampa Bay will be looking beyond this week, I say that they can.

Up Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-) New York Giants (2-11)

Last Week: 33-15 loss at New England Patriots

Best Bet: Jaxson Dart Offensive Rookie of the Year (+210)

The end of season awards tend to lean toward quarterbacks, which puts Dart in the driver’s seat despite a lack of wins. Even if the Giants are unable to pile together victories, or big numbers for Dart, he has a leg up on the competition simply by being a quarterback.

Up Next: Bye

(-) Tennessee Titans (1-11)

Last Week: 25-3 loss vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Best Bet: Under 2.5 Wins (-185)

The way Tennessee has played this season leads the average viewer to believe that the Titans will not win again. Games against the Browns and Saints leave the potential for two wins, but the simple fact that Tennessee wants the first overall pick leads one to the assumption they will not find any wins. 2.5 is too high of a line, and the under is a wise investment.

Up Next: At Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.

(-) Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

Last Week: 31-14 loss at Los Angeles Chargers

Best Bet: Under 3.5 Wins (-225)

This is one of the smaller payout potentials at -225, but Power Rankings has not been shy about how bad the Raiders are. The chances they lose out are high, and thus the under is a perfect bet. Throw the extra money in, as this one will be hitting.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Category: Atlanta Falcons, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Sports Betting, Sports Gambling, Tampa Bay Buccaneers