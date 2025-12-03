Skip to main content
Fort Myers Green Wave defensive lineman Kendall Guervil commits to the University of Florida while surrounded by friends and family during a ceremony at Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers on Wednesday. [Naples Daily News]

Florida Football Commits Staying Course on National Signing Day

December 3, 2025

With a new coach and hope in the Gainesville air, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators will spend today trying to lure recruits to the team as it resets from a lackluster 4-8 season, characterized by the departure of coach Billy Napier. Florida’s former coach departed the program in good standing, at least in his 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 13 by 247Sports.

Despite Napier’s untimely exit, both the current team and the future Gators seemed to be fully behind the program. The only recent fracture was running back Carsyn Baker, who decommitted Monday after the Sumrall announcement. Otherwise, the Gators kept players believing in what the team could look like, rather than the current product on the field.

With Sumrall FaceTiming recruits and athletic director Scott Stricklin selling a Florida future full of championships, the Gators will try to lock down as many faces as possible — especially as the impending Jan. 2 transfer portal draws near.  

Malik Morris battled through an injury all last season but still emerged as the defensive player of the year for the big schools. [Lakeland Ledger]

 

Through 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Florida has signed:

4-star DB CJ Bronaugh

4-star OL G’nivre Carr

4-star OT Tyler Chukuyem

4-star WR Marquez Daniel

4-star EDGE Kevin Ford

4-star QB Will Griffin

4-star WR Davian Groce

4-star OL Kendall Guervil

4-star TE Heze Kent

4-star DL JaReylan McCoy

4-star LB Malik Morris

4-star WR Justin Williams

3-star OT Chancellor Campbell

3-star IOL Desmond Green

3-star OT Javarii Luckas

Walk-on OL Corey Brown

Glades Central lineman Javarii Luckas in Belle Glade on July 30, 2025. [Palm Beach Post]

 

Florida is still waiting on three 3-star verbal commits: TE Kekua Amua, S Kaiden Hall and CB CJ Hester.

Offensive lineman G’nivre Carr (61) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton. [Sarasota Herald-Tribune]

 

Justin Williams, WR, Gainesville, FL

This hometown recruit was a consensus four-star recruit, ranking highly among ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Williams is ranked No. 9 among the country’s wide receivers for a reason: he’s the first Floridian high schooler to record over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards since Devin Hester in 2022. Additionally, the Buchholz player tallied 16 touchdowns on the ground and 13 in the air in 2024, setting the school record with 7 TDs in a single game. For his historic 2024 campaign, he earned the Sports Illustrated Florida High School Offensive Player of the Year Honors.

Buchholz Bobcats wide receiver Justin Williams (13) rushes with the ball against the Jacksonville Mandarin Mustangs during the second half of the 2025 FHSAA Football State Championships 6A Regional Finals at Citizens Field on Nov. 28, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

 

Williams will provide an additional target for quarterback DJ Lagway and the Gators, whose receivers have been hampered by injuries. It will also give the team a decent stopgap measure if someone like WR Dallas Wilson pursues options elsewhere. Florida will also be losing red-shirt senior J.Michael Sturdivant to the NFL Draft.

