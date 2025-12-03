Florida Football Commits Staying Course on National Signing Day

With a new coach and hope in the Gainesville air, Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators will spend today trying to lure recruits to the team as it resets from a lackluster 4-8 season, characterized by the departure of coach Billy Napier. Florida’s former coach departed the program in good standing, at least in his 2026 recruiting class, ranked No. 13 by 247Sports.

Despite Napier’s untimely exit, both the current team and the future Gators seemed to be fully behind the program. The only recent fracture was running back Carsyn Baker, who decommitted Monday after the Sumrall announcement. Otherwise, the Gators kept players believing in what the team could look like, rather than the current product on the field.

With Sumrall FaceTiming recruits and athletic director Scott Stricklin selling a Florida future full of championships, the Gators will try to lock down as many faces as possible — especially as the impending Jan. 2 transfer portal draws near.

Through 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Florida has signed:

4-star DB CJ Bronaugh

4-star OL G’nivre Carr

4-star OT Tyler Chukuyem

4-star WR Marquez Daniel

4-star EDGE Kevin Ford

4-star QB Will Griffin

4-star WR Davian Groce

4-star OL Kendall Guervil

4-star TE Heze Kent

4-star DL JaReylan McCoy

4-star LB Malik Morris

4-star WR Justin Williams

3-star OT Chancellor Campbell

3-star IOL Desmond Green

3-star OT Javarii Luckas

Walk-on OL Corey Brown

Florida is still waiting on three 3-star verbal commits: TE Kekua Amua, S Kaiden Hall and CB CJ Hester.

Justin Williams, WR, Gainesville, FL

This hometown recruit was a consensus four-star recruit, ranking highly among ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Williams is ranked No. 9 among the country’s wide receivers for a reason: he’s the first Floridian high schooler to record over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards since Devin Hester in 2022. Additionally, the Buchholz player tallied 16 touchdowns on the ground and 13 in the air in 2024, setting the school record with 7 TDs in a single game. For his historic 2024 campaign, he earned the Sports Illustrated Florida High School Offensive Player of the Year Honors.

Williams will provide an additional target for quarterback DJ Lagway and the Gators, whose receivers have been hampered by injuries. It will also give the team a decent stopgap measure if someone like WR Dallas Wilson pursues options elsewhere. Florida will also be losing red-shirt senior J.Michael Sturdivant to the NFL Draft.

