Carsyn Baker Became Florida’s First Decommitment Since Napier’s Firing

Four-star running back Carsyn Baker is no longer committed to Florida.

The Georgia native announced his decision Monday, becoming the Gators’ first decommitment of the post-Billy Napier era. His decision to reverse course came a day after Jon Sumrall was introduced as Florida’s new head coach and just two days before the Early Signing Period opened.

Baker has flipped to Texas A&M on Thursday.

Baker had been a key piece of Florida’s 2026 recruiting class since pledging in June. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, previously stood out as one of the most vocal members of Florida’s 2026 class. Baker consistently tweeted about the Gators on X, often posting pictures and messages of support while also helping recruit other high school players to Florida.

The Rivals Industry Ranking places Baker as the No. 221 overall prospect in the country, the No. 16 running back nationally and the No. 23 player in Georgia. He rushed for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. A state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, Baker brings top-end speed and explosiveness as a perimeter runner.

Baker originally committed to Florida on June 13 during a summer recruiting surge under then-head coach Billy Napier. At the time, he pointed to the staff’s consistency and his connection with the coaches.

“The great bonding and everything,” Baker said after a summer visit to Gainesville. “They never changed up on me, and I really loved it a lot.”

That situation shifted with Napier’s firing on Oct. 19. Baker remained committed for several weeks, but after the coaching transition, he took official visits to Kentucky, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

His decommitment leaves Florida with zero running backs in the 2026 class. With no uncommitted four- or five-star backs left on the board, Florida likely must flip a committed player or turn to a lower-ranked prospect if it wants to add a running back to this cycle.

Florida’s 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 16 nationally according to 247 Sports and No. 13 according to On3, now consists of 19 commits. As of Wednesday afternoon, the first day of the Early Signing Period, 15 of those players had signed their National Letter of Intent.

With coaching transitions often bringing roster movement, Florida will look to prevent Baker’s decision from sparking a larger trend. Sumrall clearly conveyed in his introductory press conference on Monday that keeping the class together is a top priority. He said he FaceTimed many of Florida’s current commits and planned to follow up with the rest later that night.

“I’m going to fight like heck to hold on to them,” Sumrall said. “I can’t wait to coach them. I’d love to coach them.”

Presumably Baker also falls into the category of players Sumrall would love to coach. And Baker has not ruled out a return to Florida’s class, according to On3, and is keeping all options open. He announced on Tuesday that he will sign his National Letter of Intent at 10 a.m. on Thursday at his high school. Baker said he plans to finalize his decision after discussions with his family.

“The next couple of days I’m going to talk to my family and see what’s the best place for me,” Baker told On3.

Sumrall and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who played a key role in Baker’s original commitment, are expected to push hard to bring him back.

Baker once provided one of Florida’s strongest voices in the 2026 class. Now the Gators are hoping that voice, and the player behind it, are not gone for good.

