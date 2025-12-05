Samantha Bohon Firing Raises Questions Over UF Support for Gators Soccer

University of Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin is searching for his third soccer coach in five years after firing Gator coach Samantha Bohon Nov. 12. Bohon went 18-34-18 in four seasons, including a 5-23-12 record in SEC play.

However, the losing record does not tell the whole story. Bohon took over for Tony Amato, who was fired after one season when reports surfaced of verbal abuse toward his players, including comments about their weight. Seventeen players had either transferred or quit the team in the ensuing fallout, leaving Bohon with very little to build on.

Bohon appeared to have the Gators on the right track. Florida finished the 2025 season 6-7-5 overall and 2-3-5 in the SEC, including a seven-game unbeaten streak and a 2-1 home win against No. 12 Mississippi State on Oct. 10 — one of the team’s biggest wins under Bohon’s tenure.

Bohon’s parents, Dana and Laurence Baggett, drove from Daytona Beach for every home game. The family was shocked by the news, as it seemed that Bohon would be in Gainesville for the long haul. Sources said that a week before being fired, Bohon was told that the university was pleased and would try to provide more resources.

“My dad … he wants to know all the things. He, in particular, is very invested in the program,” Bohon said. “My mom is invested in the players. She feels for those kids who don’t have parents nearby. She always tries to give them hugs at the postgame meals and check in and see how they’re doing.”

For a soccer program that was once known for winning, it seems the pressure is still high, but the resources are not.

Despite the limited support, Bohon managed to bring in back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes to Florida. It still would have taken two more years for Bohon to build a roster made up entirely of players she recruited.

“When I took over this program and I had conversations with Florida, the way I wanted to do it and the plan that I had set out was a slower build, but it was more sustainable,” Bohon said.

When it comes to recruiting, Florida recently announced on social media the signing of four new athletes: Mia Gray, Lael Hill, Conamora Ndana and Nylah Norris.

“If we can get a player or transfer on campus, we do pretty well,” Bohon said. “Chances are they (other schools) don’t have that elite athletic resource, the academic piece, and they get to meet our team, which is our best-selling point of all.”

There is no question that Bohon maximized the tools to build an elite program, however, Bohon’s father thought the team would only improve if the university backed the program.

“I believe it’s true that the team will improve if the university supports her. She doesn’t have the scholarships that half of the SEC has,” Baggett said. “It’s going to be hard to be as successful as she could be with that limitation.”

“She said it took three years to have the caliber of player she wants to even come to the University of Florida for a visit. It took a long time to get there.”

Florida has had only three soccer coaches in the program’s history. Becky Burleigh was the first coach of the Gators’ soccer program and remained at the helm for 26 seasons. Burleigh posted a 82-11-3 in her first four seasons, including a national championship in 1998.

“I think it was easier because we were starting from scratch, and we were pretty far ahead of the game compared to other schools starting at that time,” Burleigh said. “I think right now, when you have a bit of negative momentum … It’s harder to overcome negative momentum than start from scratch.”

“I think they have a tougher job right now than I did.”

The question that remains is whether the new hire will be given the financial support to take Florida soccer back to SEC glory and compete for national championships once again.

Category: Gators Soccer