Gators Reliever Whritenour Eager For 2026 Debut After ‘Longest Break’

Joshua Whritenour pictures himself stepping up to the mound for the first time in his collegiate career.

The UF freshman relief pitcher Is filled with a sense of calm. He’ll look down at his feet, take a deep breath and throw a pitch he’s been working toward for more than a year.

For Whritenour, the moment has been a long time coming. It will be more than a Gators debut for the 6-foot-2 right-hander, who spent the entirety of his first season in Gainesville recovering from a shoulder injury. He will be excited to finally be back playing the game he’s loved since he was 3.

Whritenour underwent Tommy John surgery after suffering a UCL injury last November. Now with the Gators’ 2026 season just months away, the Tampa, Florida, native said he’s more motivated than ever to get back on the mound.

“Me and my parents were laughing like, this is the longest break I’ve had in my whole life,” said Whritenour, who was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in Florida and No. 85 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2024. “I took this time to kind of work on myself this past year and make sure I was 100% by the time I got back there, so I kind of just had a sense of peace with everything.”

Despite finding a sense of calm during the recovery process, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Recovering from injury is more than just physical, and the mental portion often weighs heavier on players.

“I was just itching at the top of the dugout, kind of just like, ‘Dang, I wish I could help,’” he said. “It has been a bit of a journey, especially this summer. I was throwing and nothing was really doing what it used to, and I was getting a little frustrated. It’s definitely difficult, especially doing it all your life and then all of a sudden coming back and it’s not doing anything again, it’s a little degrading.”

Instead of letting the frustration consume him, Whritenour leaned on teammates who were familiar with the recovery process and could help him find patience during a challenging time. One of them was fellow right-handed reliever Christian Rodriguez, who similarly underwent Tommy John surgery during his freshman season. Having teammates around him who understood the setbacks and uncertainty of rehab helped guide him through the process and keep a positive outlook.

“Josh is a dog,” Rodriguez said. “He didn’t really need much, but kind of just sticking there with him, letting him know the surgery doesn’t define you. You’re gonna get through it, with the guys, the staff that we have here. That’s been super, super helpful.”

Joshua Whritenour pitched well in the Gators’ fall exhibitions, allowing no runs and striking out three in two appearances. (Morgan Hurd/UAA Communications)

As his arm regained , Whritenour started to regain feel with his signature fastball. He started getting his speed up to 98 mph in the Gators’ fall scrimmages. Though there were inconsistencies, he kept the faith that his mechanics would return with time. He was even able to add a new pitching grip to his arsenal — a changeup grip that he picked up from a teammate — that will help him elevate his game as he enters his first taste of SEC baseball action.

“After doing a year basically of recovery and strengthening on my arm, the rest of my body now is trying to catch up with what I’m doing,” said Whritenour, who pitched well in the Gators’ fall exhibitions, allowing no runs and striking out three in two appearances. “I’m in the training room for a while after outings and stuff like that.”

Making changes to his game also required adjustments to his recovery time. Whritenour said his routine after practices and workouts had lengthened since the injury, making sure both his mind and body are fully ready for the season ahead.During rehab, Whritenour said he grew through watching games from the dugout. He studied how his teammates responded when they were called to the mound in big moments, taking note of feedback that coaches offered to other players.

“I definitely picked up a lot of pieces throughout this past year,” he said. “I’m just excited to get out there this year.”

As the Gators’ Feb. 13 regular-season opener nears, Whritenour says he isn’t focused on what role he’ll have on the team or when he’ll be chosen to pitch. Instead, he said his goal is simple: to be put wherever he’s needed and get outs.

“I just want to win,” Whritenour said.

When his moment comes, his focus will be solely on his catcher. He’ll take a deep breath, knowing that the past year of recovery — and lifetime of work — has led him to that first pitch.

