Selena Harris-Miranda Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Newly ranked No. 1 Florida Gators gymnasts are already starting to garner attention just one meet into the season

The SEC named Selena Harris-Miranda its Specialist of the Week. The senior helped the Gators to a season-opening win in its home quad Friday, with a 9.975 on the beam and 9.95 for uneven bars. Both marks are tied for second all-time in a season opener by a UF gymnast in each respective event.

The Las Vegas native is in her second year at Florida after transferring from UCLA.

In 2025, Harris-Miranda was named All-SEC and was the SEC Vault champion, leading her to be named the SEC Newcomer of the Year. She was also named SEC Gymnast of the Week three times in 2025, making the recent honor her fourth conference weekly award.

LSU’s Kailin Chio (Gymnast of the Week) and Oklahoma’s Mackenzie Estep (Freshman of the Week) received the other weekly awards.

The Gators are back in action Friday when they host No. 4 Alabama. The meet begins at 6:45 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.

