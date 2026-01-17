No. 1 Florida Gymnastics Defeats No. 4 Alabama in SEC Opener

The No. 1-ranked Florida Gators escaped with a win at home against No. 4 Alabama on Friday night (197.425-197.275) thanks to a big team performance on the beam.

The nationally televised meet between the two top SEC opponents was highly anticipated and contested. However, Florida coach Jenny Rowland doesn’t care for the little number besides teams’ names and sees competition a different way.

“For me rankings don’t really matter,” Rowland said. “Our biggest competitor each and every Friday, it’s Gators versus Gators.”

The meet came down to the very last routine.

With suspension building in the packed Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, fans and gymnasts awaited the final score of the evening: Florida’s Skye Blakely on the floor. The Gators (4-0, 1-0 SEC) weathered the Tide (1-1, 0-1), as the sophomore posted a 9.725, which was met by loud cheers.

“Greatful Gator Nation came and showed out for our team. We’re extremely grateful for all of the energy that they bring,” Rowland said. “I know our athletes thrive off of the energy, so that was a lot of fun. Really, really proud of this team.”

Senior Selena Harris-Miranda shined once again for Florida. Now in her second year at UF, the former UCLA star captured her fourth SEC weekly honor as the reigning Specialist of the Week, and she did not disappoint the home crowd.

She had the highest score of all gymnasts on the beam with a 9.950, tied for the vault title with a 9.925 and posted a respectable 9.900 on bars, which tied for fifth.

“I think I just remember my training truly,” Miranda-Harris said of her performance on the vault. “I just really try to focus and remember my thinking when I am in training, so that I can replicate it when I get into a louder crowd with more distractions.”

However, Harris-Miranda did not compete on the floor, signifying the first time since 2013 the Gators didn’t have an all-arounder.

Alabama edged Florida in vault, 49.200-49.175, and in floor, 49.350-49.225. On the bars, both teams impressed the judges, both scoring 49.550, tying the top score in the nation last week set by No. 2 LSU.

Florida’s only event win of the night came on the beam, 49.475-49.175.

Alabama had a tough start and finish on the beam. The Crimson Tide’s first routine, Jasmine Cawley, suffered a hefty deduction after a fall, which ended up dropping her score to 9.075. The last routine, Gabby Gladieux’s 9.700, was the second-lowest score that Alabama had to count toward its team score.

Florida travels to face No. 6 Auburn next Friday.

