Florida Gymnastics’ Harris-Miranda Earns Second Consecutive SEC Honor

Florida senior gymnast Selena Harris-Miranda earned her second straight SEC weekly honor on Tuesday, receiving Co-Specialist of the Week accolades alongside Arkansas’s vault specialist Lauren Williams. This is Harris-Miranda’s second league honor of the season and fifth as a Gator in her second season.

The UCLA transfer posted a 9.95 on beam against Alabama last week to bring her season average to a nation-leading 9.963. She opened the season with a near-perfect 9.975 on the apparatus to earn the conference honor.

Harris-Miranda also competed on floor and bars, recording a 9.925 and 9.9, respectively.

After the 197.425-197.275 win against the Tide, she said her focus is on team achievements.

“Making sure everyone was prepared and everyone knew that we could trust each other and have each other’s backs,” Harris-Miranda said. “I think it just motivated everybody that it can be anyone on our team.”

Alabama’s Azaraya Ra-Akbar earned SEC Gymnast of the Week, while Oklahoma’s Ella Murphy was named Freshman of the Week.

The No. 1 Gators (1-0 SEC) travel to face No. 11 Auburn (0-1) for a Friday meet at 8:45 p.m. on the SEC Network, their first road trip of the season.

