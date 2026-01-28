Women’s Golf Set to Begin Spring Season

The Florida Women’s golf team opened the season Monday at the Sea Best Intercollegiate in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The No. 8 Gators ended their fall on a high note as they won back-to-back tournaments, including a title-defense at The Ally, their third straight at the event.

Florida toppled No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks by five strokes in its final tournament spearheaded by coach Emily Glaser’s highly effective youth movement.

Glaser, who has tallied 38 tournament victories at UF, has built the program for the future as six of the 10 players on the roster are underclassmen.

“On paper we’re still a younger team, but it definitely feels less so,” Glaser said. “I just think the maturity level … is the thing that I’ve noticed that’s really grown. It feels a little more like a team of veterans even though on paper, probably not.”

The leader of the underclassmen is sophomore Addison Klonowski. A member of the 2024-25 SEC All-Freshman Team, Klonowski continuously racked up T20 finishes last year. She shot 2-under at the NCAA Championship in 2025 as a redshirt freshman, the best Gators freshman score at nationals in two decades.

True freshman Katelyn Huber came on strong in the fall but cooled off as the season went on. Huber shot a 67 in the first round of the Cougar Classic this past September.

The youngest player on the team is Sophia Dyer, who enrolled in UF early and should technically still be in high school. Dyer won the 2024 Florida State Amateur Championship, and Glaser said this spring will be an opportunity to get her feet wet.

A player coach Glaser said to watch out for is sophomore Siuue Wu, who ran away with the 2026 Orlando International Amateur Championship earlier this month.

“She’s a player that certainly has shown that growth and maturity but really has the potential to be a number one player on your team,” Glaser said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how she can run with that this spring.”

