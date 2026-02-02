Three Takeways from Florida Baseball Week Three Scrimmages

Gainesville’s expectations for the Florida baseball team have yet to cool despite the winter storm this week bringing strong winds and a dip into freezing temperatures.

Florida, ranked No. 13 in D1 Baseball’s preseason poll, took to the field to continue preparing for the season ahead, showcasing its strongest qualities – and glimpses of issues.

Florida’s pitchers – who dug them into the hole – and its quiet lineup – who couldn’t dig them back out – created last season’s lackluster end and the sting it left behind.

“When you have teams that don’t end where you want them to end – and for us, it’s Omaha – it’s difficult,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after the Eastern Carolina loss last season.

So, Florida brought in some heavyweight transfers as a post-hangover cure to forget the burn at the back of their throats in how the season ended. The Gators will still have to rely on their previous pitchers and a lineup that struggled to hit SEC pitchers, however.

With the February series against the University of Alabama at Birmingham looming, here are three observations from Week Three of the Gators preseason practices:

​No. 1: Ethan Surowiec has power

Surowiec looks like he did in the summer, and Florida couldn’t be happier with that outcome. The team had bet on the freshman, who took 16 at-bats in collegiate baseball, to look similar to when he won the Northwoods League MVP last year: slashing 385/.472/.792 over 221 at-bats.

The Ole Miss transfer beat up on his fellow Gator pitchers on Wednesday, belting two home runs. It’s clear Surowiec has power. You can hear the distinct crack of the metal bat long before the ball sails over the outfield fence.

As Florida’s projected third baseman, he will need to balance his defensive skills with his power in the box. Additionally, the Gators will need to watch his usage. As Surowiec adjusts to the league, so too does the league to him. His management of the midseason grind will dictate how the Gators will end their season.

​No. 2: Luke McNeillie looked a bit shaky

Here’s the thing: It’s January/early February baseball. Pitchers are developing their secondary pitches. And, if the number of blankets, shivering fans dotting the occasional seats and long-sleeve undershirts are any metric to measure by, it’s cold. Baseballs are harder to grip and muscles are tighter. The Gators aren’t looking to ruin any pitchers, so to write off McNeillie entirely would be a fool’s errand.

To say he looked perfect would also be inaccurate. McNeillie, who ended his season with a 4.82 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP and a 5 – 2 record across 52.1 innings, is one of the bigger variables in Florida’s bullpen. His arsenal primarily builds around a slider and a fastball – a solid secondary pitch that can reach up to 98 mph.

​However, the command of both pitches has been an issue, and it certainly was in Wednesday’s scrimmage, where the third inning was called before McNeillie could get three outs. Surowiec also slammed one of his two homers off the junior. If the righty gets strikeouts across multiple innings, he could prove to be a valuable weapon.

Outfielder Ashton Wilson takes a swing on the box during Week Three scrimmages. (Anthony Herrera/WRUF)

No. 3: Cade Kurland seems strong after injury

​Even the arctic weather couldn’t keep the heat off Cade Kurland, who’s recovering from left shoulder surgery. He dislocated his shoulder making a play last season after just 11 games. Despite multiple attempts to return, Kurland was sidelined after 13 starts at second base. He slashed .316/.490/.605 across 38 at-bats.

When Kurland was on the field for a scrimmage, he had quick hands, was confident in the box and had power behind every swing. Kurland didn’t get any runs under his belt, but that shouldn’t worry anyone. After missing the majority of last season, he comes in this year with something to prove. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential of being a key cornerstone for this squad.

​Florida has two weeks to practice before its first series against UAB on Feb. 13 (and more than a month to a SEC series). Until then, the Gators are hoping the temperature heats up and the bats don’t cool off.

“We still have the same goal,” McNeillie said after a fall doubleheader vs. Georgia Southern in early November. “We are still trying to get Omaha and win it all. Our team has definitely gotten closer. We have all come together and grown with all of the chaos outside of the locker room for sure.”

