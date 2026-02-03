Two Gators Named to Baseball America Preseason All-American Teams

With opening day approaching, Baseball America announced its 2026 Preseason All-America teams. Pitchers Liam Peterson and Luke McNeillie both made the cut for the Gators, with first and second team honors, respectively

The selection for Peterson marks his second first-team pitcher award in the last month, with Perfect Game also giving him first-team honors in January. Coming off an 8-4 record and a 4.28 ERA last season, Peterson is entering his junior campaign as one of the top prospects in the 2026 MLB draft. Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan already announced that he will be the Friday starter for the Gators.

Florida is counting on Peterson to lead the Gators to Omaha after back-to-back disappointing postseason performances.

In his freshman year Peterson struggled to get going in the College World Series. Last season, in his lone postseason start, Peterson allowed a 13.50 ERA against East Carolina in the Conway Regional.

McNeillie is also entering his junior season, and will either be the Sunday starter, or remain a reliever. The Baseball America selection marked his first All-American honors of his career.

McNeillie established himself as one of O’Sullivan’s most reliable relievers playing in a team-high 28 games last season. He finished with a 4.82 ERA. while holding opposing hitters to a .230 batting average.

The Gators continue preseason practice before they kick off their 2026 campaign next week. Florida opens up the season on Feb. 13 when they start a three game series against UAB at the Condron Family Ballpark.

Category: College Baseball, Gators Baseball, SEC