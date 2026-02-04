Gators Women’s Basketball Aims for Second Conference Win vs. Auburn

Florida women’s basketball is searching for a win to snap its three-game losing streak.

Conference play for the Gators has been challenging, with the last three opponents all ranked in the Associated Press top-10 poll. Florida (13-11,1-8 SEC) is hoping to secure its second SEC win of the season against Auburn (13-10, 2-7) on Thursday.

The Gators are led by sophomore guard Liv McGill, a candidate for the Nancy Liberman Point Guard of the Year Award. She is Florida’s leading scorer and ranks second in the SEC with 22.5 points per game.

Despite the 82-66 loss to the Commodores on Sunday, McGill still managed to put up double figures for the 24th straight time by finishing with 21 points. Me’Arah O’Neal also put up impressive numbers for the Gators. The sophomore forward ended in double-figures as well, scoring 22 points.

Auburn is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Tigers are coming off an 71-45 road loss to the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (19-4, 6-2 SEC). The team shot just 32% from the field and 7% beyond the arc.

The Tigers have been led by freshman guard Harissoum Coulibaly from Paris. Coulibaly is averaging 11 points per game and still managed to score in double figures during the loss against South Carolina.

When the two teams last met in January, the Gators came up short 60-50 in Auburn. Coulibaly and redshirt junior guard Kaitlyn Duhon combined for 28 points. Now, Florida will have the home-court advantage Thursday as it looks for redemption starting at 7 p.m.

“Here at Florida the expectation is to win, and we understand that. I think we are well on our way, as the youngest team in the league,” UF coach Kelly Rae Finley said.

