Thomas Haugh Named to Naismith Trophy Late-Season Team

Florida men’s basketball junior forward Thomas Haugh has been named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

This distinction is another addition to a collection of honors he’s earned throughout this season, including the Wooden Award and Julius Erving Award midseason watch lists, as well as Sporting News’ midseason All-American team.

The Naismith list features 30 of the top candidates nationally and recognizes the most impactful performers across college basketball based on their performance throughout the season.

He joins elite company, like BYU’s freshman forward A.J. Dybansta who leads the nation in points per game and Michigan State’s sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. who leads the nation in assists.

The six-foot-nine forward has been the engine behind Florida’s rise into the Top 15, leading the Gators with 17.2 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds, two assists and one steal per outing. He’s shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Earlier this season, Haugh tied his career high with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, in the Jan. 24 matchup against Auburn. He now sits just 21 points shy of joining Florida’s 1,000-point club with 979 career points.

Last season, former Gator Walter Clayton Jr. earned the same honor and went on to lead Florida to a National Championship.

Haugh’s steady scoring and leadership have helped position Florida for a potential top-3 seed in the NCAA Tournament as March approaches.

Florida carries a season-best six-game winning streak into Saturday’s noon matchup against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

