Gators Women’s Tennis Rebounds Against Bethune-Cookman

Florida Gators women’s tennis rebounded after its loss Saturday to No. 13 Auburn with a rout of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday.

The Gators (5-2, 0-1 SEC) swept the Wildcats (1-2), 7-0, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Gators didn’t lose a set in singles. They now hold a 5-0 all-time record against the Wildcats.

“No matter who and when you play, you have to be able to bring it and be ready to go,” Florida coach Per Nilsson said.

Only five of Bethune-Cookman’s six rostered players made the trip to Gainesville. This meant that the Wildcats had to forfeit a singles point and a set in doubles.

Doubles

The Gators got off to a slow start in doubles. Both of their duos lost their first game. However, the Gators would not lose another game.

The pair of Gators duos won a combined 10 straight games. The Court 1 duo of Xinyi Nong-Nikola Daubnerova reached the six-win threshold first to grab the doubles point.

Singles

The Gators had a similarly easy time in singles. All five Gators won their first set. Nong, Lucie Pawlak and Valery Gynina swept their first sets.

Pawlak swept her second set as well, getting the Gators their third point.

“I’m proud of myself,” Pawlak said. “I love playing at home. The atmosphere is amazing.”

Gynina only surrendered one game to Jalayah Shaw in their second set to take the match and the victory for the Gators.

Even after Florida got its fourth point, the other three pairs continued to play. Nong wrapped up her second set shortly after. After falling behind 2-1, she won her next seven to lock it down.

Daubnerova followed her doubles partner with a sweep in her second set. Finally, Paskauskas took her second set to complete the 7-0 sweep.

The Gators take the court next at Arkansas on Thursday.

