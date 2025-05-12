SEC Weekly Baseball Roundup

Share Facebook

With every SEC team making the final turn on this marathon of a season. Some teams ahead of the pack got cute, which led to them taking a mighty fall.

After getting swept by Arkansas, Texas returned home determined to bounce back with a series win over Florida. That was not the case, as the Gators became the first team to take down the Longhorns at home in conference play. Outside of a rain delay in game two that gave Texas enough life to pull out a win. Florida controlled the series on the mound and at the plate.

Georgia visited Tuscaloosa, AL, to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, looking to build off its road sweep at Missouri the week prior. The first game could not have gone better for the Bulldogs, who hit six home runs and won 19-3.

Rain postponed Game 2 on Friday, pushing the action to Sunday. The Tide handled business, thanks to home runs in the first and fourth innings.

Game three was a seven-inning game that the Crimson Tide won after a Justin Lebron go-ahead RBI double made it 5-2. However, Georgia stormed back to make it 5-4 and had the tying run at second with two outs, but could not get him in to score.

Vanderbilt took the short trip over to Rocky Top to take on in-state rival Tennessee. The Vols took game one 3-2 on the heels of another excellent outing from Liam Doyle. Who threw seven shutout innings, gave up three hits, and struck out 12.

However, the Commodores responded with an impressive 10-6 win on Saturday. And finished off the Vols on Sunday with a 7-5 victory.

Still, nobody had a worse weekend than Texas A&M. They beat LSU the previous week and would be taking on a Missouri team that entered the series 0-24 in conference play.

Unfortunately for A&M, they chose the wrong weekend to have a letdown as Missouri came into College Station, TX, and swept the Aggies.

On Friday, Texas A&M was up 6-3 heading into the ninth, and Missouri was on the brink of falling to 0-25 in SEC play. Instead, the Tigers scored six runs in the ninth inning to take the lead and secure their first SEC win.

As if things could not get any worse, Missouri followed up Friday’s win with an impressive 4-1 victory to clinch the series.

Rather than shaking off the negativity and trying to salvage the finale on Senior Day, A&M came out flat and disengaged on Sunday, suffering a 10-1 defeat that sealed the sweep.

SEC Top 5

LSU rolls back into the No.1 spot after an impressive series win over Arkansas. The Tigers used a little late-night bayou magic to walk it off on Friday.

LSU followed that up with a dominant 12-3 run-rule series-clinching win on Saturday. It was led by starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson, who threw six scoreless innings and struck out 11. In his last two starts, Eyanson has gone 15 innings, struck out 25, and allowed one run.

Texas drops to No.2 after back-to-back series losses for the first time this season. The Longhorn pitching staff was pretty reliable and did a good job keeping Texas in all three games.

The problem was that the offense had a hard time getting anything going all series long, outside of a five-run sixth inning in game two.

Auburn enters the top five for the first time after sweeping South Carolina at home. The Tigers outscored the Gamecocks 36-15 in three games and are now 7-2 in the SEC series this year.

Vanderbilt and Georgia flip-flop spots in this week’s rankings, with the biggest reason being the head-to-head tiebreaker that Vanderbilt owns. Both teams still have important series coming up as they are still within striking distance of securing a top-eight national seed.