Shelton Makes Debut In ATP Top 10

Former Gator tennis player, Ben Shelton, rose two spots to debut at No. 10 in the ATP rankings.

https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1934556496576053402

Making History

At 22-years old, Ben Shelton is the first U.S. male player born in the 2000s to break into the elite group. Shelton is joined in the Top 10 by two other Americans. No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 8 Tommy Paul join Shelton in a trio that makes history.

This is the first time in nearly 20 years that the United States has had three men in the top 10. The last time this happened was in 2006 with Andy Roddick at No.4, James Blake at No. 7, and Andre Agassi at No. 10. Since 2000, there have been nine U.S. men to make their top-10 ATP Rankings debut.

Gator Great

During his time at the University of Florida, Shelton was coached by his father, Bryan Shelton. As a freshman, Ben Shelton played a key role in Florida’s first ever NCAA team championship. In 2021, he won a match that earned the Gators the title of champions, bringing a national trophy back home to Gainesville.

https://twitter.com/BenShelton/status/1670854217051824128

Ben Shelton went on in his career. As a sophomore, he won the NCAA singles title in 2022. Overall, he finished with a 65-10 college record. In his final season, he went 37-5. In 2022, he became both the ITA National Player of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year. These titles in addition to his skills armed him well for his professional career.

Getting Greater and Greater

Past his collegiate career, he is now in only his third full season on tour. In the Stuttgart Open, Shelton also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 10.

https://twitter.com/ATPChallenger/status/1716060633395761375

Ben Shelton is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist. He did so in both the US Open in 2023 and in the Australian Open earlier this year. Shelton had an impressive start to 2025, giving him leverage to climb his way to the top 10 in just two years on tour.

Now, the tennis ball is in his court as he continues his professional career as a Top 10 player.