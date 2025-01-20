Former Gator Shelton Advances to Australian Open Quarters For Second Time

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Gators tennis star Ben Shelton advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second time in his career Monday after Gaël Monfils was forced to retire mid-match with a back injury.

Shelton, who reached also the quarters in Melbourne in 2023, led Monfils 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 1-0 before the ailing Monfils could not continue. Seeking his second career appearance in major tournament semifinal, the 21st-seeded Shelton advanced to play 29-year-old Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton reached the U.S. Open semifinal in 2023.

It was a grueling match between the 22-year-old American, Shelton, and the 38-year-old Frenchman. After a very physical three sets by both players, the movement began to take a toll on Monfils. Clearly hampered, Monfils called the match and ultimately an end to his 2025 Australian Open run.

Shelton credited Monfils, who upset American No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz in the third round, after the match.

“Obviously he’s played a lot of long matches, so I wanted to make it as physical as possible,” Shelton said in his on-court interview after the match. “There’s a lot of things he does unbelievably well, counter-punching, making you feel uncomfortable on the court, getting to the net. So, being able to find that balance was tricky because he was serving so well.

“Gael is someone I have watched since a little kid, I always say he has the greatest highlight tape of all time, and you saw some of that tonight. At 38 years old, I hope I am still walking without crutches… To push me the way he did today and entertain everyone in New Zealand and Australia in the way he has the last couple of weeks is so impressive.”

Massive respect from Ben Shelton here 🤝 Recover soon Gael ❤️‍🩹#AO2025pic.twitter.com/09Y8E6hmNU — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 20, 2025

Shelton, the son of former Florida tennis coach Bryan Shelton, is one of two Americans left entering next round, joining Tommy Paul, who will face No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarters.

Sonego is the only unranked player left in the draw. The 29-year-old underdog advanced after defeating American qualifier Learner Tien. Sonego is only the xixth Italian to make it to the Australian Open quarterfinals, joining fellow countryman and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final eight.

🇮🇹 Giorgio de Stefani (1935)

🇮🇹 Nicola Pietrangeli (1957)

🇮🇹 Cristiano Caratti (1991)

🇮🇹 Matteo Berrettini (2022)

🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner

🆕 Lorenzo Sonego He becomes the 6th Italian man in history to reach the quarterfinals at the AO! 👏#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/BIasPutrQi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2025

Other Results

The rest of the quarterfinals are set. Top-ranked Sinner will play No. 8 Alex de Minaur, while seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic will play reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Who will be the final ✌️? pic.twitter.com/3XYRiL69Rs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 20, 2025

Shelton’s quarterfinals match will air Tuesday on ESPN.