A pair of Gators named to preseason award watchlists on Monday

Quarterback DJ Lagway and long snapper Rocco Underwood were named to preseason award watchlists on Monday. The Walter Camp Foundation named Lagway to its award watch list. Underwood earned a spot on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list a year after winning it.

Lagway earns spot on third watch list

This marks Lagway’s third appearance on an award watch list, including the Maxwell Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Award.

The Walter Camp Foundation established the award in 1967, making it the fourth-oldest college football award still presented annually. The foundation created the prize to honor Walter Camp, a former Yale Bulldog who helped shape the way football is played today. During his playing days, Camp became captain of the Bulldogs in 1878, 1879, and 1881, but his leadership thrived even more off the field.

Camp helped create the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and served as Yale’s first football coach. As a coach, he helped make the game safer by teaching people the differences between rugby and football.

Every year, the foundation selects 45 players for the watch list. To qualify, one must contribute to the game of American football, uphold the ideals of Walter Camp, and support various humanitarian programs and activities.

On the field, Lagway had quite the freshman campaign; as a starter, he was 6-1, including a bowl game victory and MVP. He threw for 1,915 yards, a 59.9% completion percentage, and a 12-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Off the field, Lagway works with various organizations in the Gainesville area. He even founded the DJ Lagway Foundation, which partners with UF Health to provide resources and opportunities for underprivileged kids to achieve their goals and access necessary resources.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 12, 2025.

Underwood tries to defend his title

Last year, Underwood won the Patrick Mannelly Award, which recognizes the nation’s best long snapper. So it is no secret that he would be on the 2025 watch list entering the year. The Patrick Mannelly Award honors its namesake, who long snapped at Duke University from 1993 to 1997.

In the NFL, Mannelly played five seasons with the Chicago Bears, rarely ever delivering a bad snap and is credited with the success of the kickers he snapped to.

In 2024, Underwood played a total of 103 snaps, recording three tackles, with only one fumble on the year. Underwood also recorded a total of 56 successful punt coverages and 57 successful field goal and extra point attempts.

The Patrick Mannelly Committee will announce the winner on Dec. 13, 2025.