Baugh Leads Gators Ground Game to Open Sophomore Campaign

Florida dominated on the ground in Saturday’s 55-0 win over Long Island University, rushing for 200 yards, averaging 5.3 per carry, and scoring a touchdown. Second-year running back Jadan Baugh was the biggest contributor.

Baugh set the tone right from the opening drive, breaking off back-to-back runs of 16-and-17 yards that set Florida up in the red zone. Baugh capped off his four-carry, 44-yard drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

Later in the half, Baugh broke off runs of 26 and 23 yards, again setting up a score. He ended the first half with eight carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. With Florida up 38-0 in the third, Baugh added an eight-yard run before being pulled.

He finished the night with nine carries for 104 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per carry and one touchdown.

“Yeah, Jadan is special,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “Obviously, a lot of creativity. I thought he made something; maybe he wasn’t there sometimes, and he made some plays. I have been impressed with Jadan because he played as a rookie, experienced some success, but I haven’t seen him — there’s been no complacency there, and I think that’s a tribute to his character. He’s really a good leader as well.”

Baugh’s efforts to become a leader on offense did not go unnoticed. Teammates and coaches raved about him this offseason, crediting his work ethic on the practice field and in the weight room.

“Jadan, that was my former roommate,” said Florida linebacker Myles Graham. “He’s a great player, he’s a dog and a grown man out there. Men amongst boys. Going against him in practice every single day makes all of us better, man. Iron sharpens iron. I can’t wait to see the year that he has.”

After bursting onto the scene in 2024, Florida is expecting big things from the Atlanta native. Last season, Baugh led Florida in rushing with 673 yards, seven touchdowns and earned freshman All-SEC honors.

“We need Jadan to be his best football player, but we also need him to be a great leader for this team to be what it’s capable of being,” Napier said.

