Three Changes Gators Can Make vs. LSU

As fans exited the stadium after the 18-16 loss to USF, chants of “Fire Billy” echoed through the gates.

Heading into this week, the Florida will need to make several changes to perform better. Here are three changes the Gators can make to boost their chances against the LSU this weekend.

The Pass Rush

As the Gators approach their third game of the season, Florida’s pass rush has been largely ineffective, producing only two sacks. This is concerning, as the Gators’ edge rushers were expected to be a strength. With the Tigers featuring a potential Heisman candidate at quarterback and LSU ranked No. 3 in the country, there’s no ignoring the Gators’ struggles defending third down. LSU converted 10-of-17 attempts through three quarters and ultimately succeeded on 13-of-24 third downs — and 15-of-28 when including fourth-down conversions. This allowed the Tigers to extend drives, keep Florida’s offense off the field, and remain in a game that could have been decided 15 minutes earlier.

Reducing Penalties

Any week where a Gator has to make a public apology – especially one that makes national headlines – puts head coach Billy Napier under fire. Defensive tackle Brendan Bett spit on another player, which resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

His actions helped USF kick a game-winning field goal through the uprights. Bett took to social media Monday night to apologize to both UF, USF and the player involved.

Head coach Billy Napier addressed both this and the criticism surrounding the redzone calls after the game. Yet, he said he will remain the team’s primary play-caller.

“I’m consumed with doing the best job I can do for the players, leading the staff, and getting the football fixed,” Napier said. “Because ultimately that’s going to decide how far we go around here.”

More Consistency from Lagway

Going into the game this Saturday, DJ Lagway needs to be consistent. He should try to avoid critical turnovers, as strong performance from the position is crucial. Lagway can play in high-pressure situations. He should also look to aim deep. Last November, Lagway was given a 99.4 deep pass rating. However, in the USF game, the sophomore quarterback only attempted three passes beyond 20 yards.

Overall, the Gators have shown a weak and inconsistent pass rush. Heading into this Saturday’s game, potential changes should be made by Napier. LSU enters the matchup with momentum following a 17–10 victory against Clemson in Week 1. Napier appears aware of the Gators’ current struggles and the challenge that lies ahead.

