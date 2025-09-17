Comparing Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal’s Recent Journeys

Florida football is on the road this weekend for another heated rivalry, this time against No. 4 Miami. In last year’s season opener, the Hurricanes stomped the Gators 41-17 in Gainesville.

The SEC-ACC matchup is sure to bring intensity and bad blood. College football fans should rejoice in the fact that they get to see this in-state rivalry in back-to-back seasons.

But an interesting storyline is that the head coaches in this rivalry were hired before the 2022 season.

Florida hired Billy Napier to be the head coach on Nov. 28, 2021. He was previously the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach. Mario Cristobal was hired by the Hurricanes Dec. 6, 2021. He had a more prestigious resume prior to arriving in Miami, most recently serving as Oregon’s head coach. In fact, he left Eugene after a 10-2 regular season in 2021.

The two coaches certainly have similarities, guiding two of Florida’s major programs since 2022, but the trajectory of their records have been completely different.

They started similarly in 2022. Napier had a 6-7 record, and Cristobal finished 5-7. That continued in 2023, when the teams had similar records. But Napier stayed with a losing 5-7 while Cristobal improved to 7-6.

2024 is where the separation in success became much clearer.

Cristobal and his Heisman finalist quarterback, Cam Ward, had a terrific season, starting 9-0, including the victory against Florida. Miami was a clear frontrunner to make the first expanded College Football Playoff, until it dropped two out of its next three games and didn’t make the ACC Championship.

At the same time, Napier started the 2024 season 4-5 and had fans calling for a new coach in The Swamp. The Gators turned it around, though, ending the season 4-0 and scoring big wins against No. 21 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss.

This year, the separation has only grown. Miami turned into a powerhouse in Cristobal’s fourth year behind new transfer quarterback Carson Beck and edge Rueben Bain Jr. The Hurricanes are currently 3-0, sitting at No. 4 in the country.

On the opposite end, Florida has fallen on hard times. A loss to unranked USF, another loss at LSU, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke suspended three games, standout defensive lineman Caleb Banks re-injuring his foot and DJ Lagway throwing five interceptions in a game. While that might sound more like a eulogy, these are all things that have happened in the last two weeks.

In turn, Napier is on the hot seat again, and Cristobal looks like one of the top coaches in college football.

A bright spot for the Gators and one thing that must remain clear when questioning Napier is his strength in recruiting. Despite a downward progression in the win-loss column, Florida has pretty much matched Miami in recruiting rankings.

According to 247 Sports, Florida finished with the No. 18 recruiting class in 2022, while Miami finished No. 16. In 2023, Florida No. 13 and Miami No. 7. In 2024, Florida No. 13 and Miami No. 4. And in 2025, Florida No. 7, Miami No. 14.

Despite the on-field product still struggling, Napier is pulling in classes that often out-rank that of a well-located Miami program.

The player-development is also similar. Cristobal has sent 14 Miami players to the NFL since he started. Napier has sent 13 to the league.

The matchup this Saturday might not bring a coaching masterclass from both teams, but the talent all over the field for Florida and Miami are certainly representative of two coaches who excel in recruitment and pro-development.

