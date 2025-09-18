Believing in Billy: UF Players Have Faith in Napier

After an offseason of optimism, Florida finds itself in the same place it was a season ago: 1-2. Billy Napier’s days as the UF head coach may be numbered, the general consensus among the Gators fan base would agree. But that has not stopped Napier’s players from having his back.

Since Napier took over as UF’s coach, he is 20-21, with a 4-14 record against top-25 teams. History has shown Florida does not give a long leash to its coaches, with the last three not making it past their fourth season. So, if history has told us anything, Napier has to start producing wins. To that point, Napier commented Monday on whether he is coaching to save his job this week against No. 4 Miami.

“I think I’m trying to solve problems. You’re trying to find the right combination of things to help. We’re a handful of plays away from winning that game Saturday,” Napier said. “I do think a man is not defeated until he blames someone else. So I think it’s key for us to evaluate what we can do, every individual within the team and organization, to contribute and help us get better.”

However, despite the lack of victories, players on this team have all shown their belief in him. Multiple players have used the word “trust” when talking about Napier this week and believe it is a matter of time before they break through.

“I think if you watch the film, like he said, we are close. I trust Coach Napier with everything. I’ve said that since Day 1 that I believe in him,” offensive lineman Austin Barber said. “I believe that we are close.”

Wide receiver Aidan Mizell provided a similar sentiment: “We’ve had trust in him, and the trust hasn’t gone anywhere. I feel like public appearance makes things look bad and everything like that, but that’s still our guy. So, we’re riding with him.”

It would be easy for the negativity that has circled around the program to creep its way into the locker room, but the Gators are leaning on each other to block out the noise.

Florida has a chance to change the narrative of its season Saturday night against Miami. The Gators are not only seeking their first win at Miami (3-0) since 1985, but also looking to avenge their loss 41-17 to the Hurricanes in Gainesville last year.

“I feel like we need a big win. I feel like this would be a perfect game to get that big win,” Mizell said. “Start a domino effect, kind of how we did it last year towards the end of the season. Just get this train rolling.”

Category: ACC, College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football, SEC