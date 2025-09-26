Kiffin Hosts LSU, Alabama-Georgia Showdown, And the Irish Visits Arkansas. Here’s the SEC Matches to Watch

In a week that features four ranked matchups, College Football fans are spoiled for choice. Here are three marquee matchups to watch and what to look out for.

No. 22 Notre Dame vs. Arkansas

For the first time in history, Notre Dame and Arkansas will battle on the gridiron. With both teams struggling to find their footing this season, it’s a must-win for both sides.

Keys for Notre Dame

This season, running back Jeremiyah Love has been slow to get going. The former star of the show for Notre Dame a season ago was among the country’s best backs in 2024, with a 6.9 rushing average.

In the first two games, Love held a sub-4.0 average. Last week against Purdue, we saw the Love of old. He ran for 157 yards with an 8.3 average. The Fighting Irish need Love to keep last week’s momentum going in this one.

Notre Dame will also need their defense to improve. Arkansas’s offense ranks among the best in the SEC. The Fighting Irish have surrendered 32.7 points per game, among the worst in the nation.

Keys for Arkansas

The big story for Arkansas this season has been the improvement of quarterback Taylen Green. Green, who started last season for the Razorbacks, has thrown 12 touchdowns this season, compared to 15 last year.

Notre Dame consistently has been torched by opposing quarterbacks. The Fighting Irish are in the bottom five in the country in passing yards allowed per game.

Arkansas transfer running back Mike Washington has also been a key contributor to the offense, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He was a big reason for the Razorbacks staying around against Ole Miss, as he scored two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter.

Coverage for this game starts at 12 p.m. on ABC.

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has his Rebels on track for a playoff spot. The Rebels are 4-0 on the year, with an SEC-best 2-0 conference record. The Tigers also come into this one with a perfect 4-0 record.

Keys for LSU

In four games, the LSU rushing attack has been a disappointment, which sits second to last in yards per game in the conference. Ole Miss has struggled mightily against the run this season, sitting at a distance last in the SEC. Starting running back Caden Durham will need to perform better for the Tigers to win.

LSU’s secondary has been a big strength this season. The Tigers sit third in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. With Ole Miss thriving this season, LSU needs to win this matchup.

Keys for Ole Miss

The big question mark for Ole Miss is at quarterback. Starting quarterback Austin Simmons was knocked out against Kentucky due to injury.

In Simmons’ absence, backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has shined. In two contests, Chambliss has thrown for 719 yards, with six total touchdowns and no interceptions. Simmons was not listed on the SEC availability report Wednesday. Kiffin has not stated who will start for this contest. Whoever gets the call will need to continue the elite quarterback play the Rebels have enjoyed this season.

Ole Miss will also need to lean on their elite secondary. The Rebels give up just 166 passing yards per game, one of the better sides in the SEC. Ole Miss needs to slow down LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a Heisman candidate, to win this contest.

Tune in to this matchup at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Head coach Lane K iffin has not stated which quarterback will start for this contest. ( Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

In a rematch of last season’s all-time classic, the SEC titans face off in Athens. The game-winner by then-17-year-old Ryan Williams was an all-time play. Alabama won that contest 41-34.

This matchup is set to have massive playoff implications. The winner of this matchup will find themselves a favorite to make the SEC Championship game.

Keys for Alabama

Where Ty Simpson goes, so goes the Alabama offense this year. Against Florida State, Simpson struggled, completing just over half of his passes. In the two wins this season, Simpson completed 89% of his passes for 608 yards with eight total touchdowns and no interceptions.

Alabama’s secondary has been a big bright spot this season. The Crimson Tide leads the SEC in passing yards allowed, giving up just 108 per game. Alabama will need them to step up again to walk out of Athens as winners.

Keys for Georgia

For the Bulldogs to get revenge in this one, much of the weight is on quarterback Gunnar Stockton’s shoulders. After questions swirled about Stockton’s ability, he put on a show against Tennessee two weeks ago. Stockton responded by throwing for 304 yards with two touchdowns, including a 23-yard fourth-down touchdown that sent the game to overtime.

Georgia will also need their pass defense to step up. The Bulldogs rank fourth-worst in the SEC against the pass. In their last outing, Georgia gave up 371 passing yards, a season high.

What might be the biggest factor working against Alabama is having to play at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are the only team this decade who haven’t lost at home. They hold a 33-game winning streak. The last home loss for Georgia was in 2019, when they lost to South Carolina in double overtime.

This must-see matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

