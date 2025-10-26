Gators Men’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season at East Lake

Following a dominant 12-stroke victory at the Williams Cup, the Florida Gators men’s golf team heads to Atlanta for its final fall match at the East Lake Cup.

After finishing the 2024-2025 campaign in the NCAA National Championship semifinals, the Gators once again earned a spot in one of collegiate golf’s most exclusive events. The annual invitational features four of the nation’s top programs competing in both stroke and match play formats at the historic East Lake Golf Club, where the PGA Tour Championship has been played since 2005.

Arizona State, Ole Miss and a familiar rival, Virginia, join the Gators in the event, although one opponent may stand out the most for Florida. The Cavaliers defeated the Gators 3-0 in the NCAA tournament last spring.

In their last appearance at the East Lake Cup in 2023, the Gators reached the consolation finals but fell to Georgia Tech. They now oping to improve on that result two — long — years later.

Florida’s line-up offers a balanced mix of experience and youthful momentum heading to Atlanta. Veterans Matthew Kress, Parker Bell and Luke Poulter make their return to East Lake. Each looks to build on standout performances at the Williams Cup, where each finished inside the top 17.

The East Lake Cup begins Monday with 18 holes of stroke play to determine an individual male and female champion and set team seeding for match play. The semifinal round will take place on Tuesday, followed by the championship and consolation matches on Wednesday.

This prestigious tournament serves as an important benchmark for the Gators, as they prepare for the rigor of SEC play, and, ultimately, the SEC and NCAA Championships.

Florida tees off at 11:42 a.m. on Monday and 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Gators will open their spring schedule at the Atlantic Beach Country Club against Jacksonville University on Feb. 2.

