Jaguars Return on NFL Week 9 Florida Fantasy Forecast

Coming out of their bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) get the pleasure of playing against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5). The Raiders have struggled on defense all season, giving up big fantasy games to whomever they play.

For the Miami Dolphins (2-6), their domination of the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) in Week 8 got multiple players included as fantasy winners. Whether or not that production continues hinges on the play of the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) defense, which had struggled up until last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) get the week off, and hopefully will return from their bye healthier. A return from running back Bucky Irving would give the whole offense a jolt.

Wide Receivers

Must-start

Jaylen Waddle bounced right back from his lackluster Week 7 performance. He had 20.9 points last week, and with the strong play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he looked like a star. This week he draws the Ravens defense. While the Ravens played better as a whole last week, they allowed Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears (4-3) to go for 18.4 points. Odunze and Waddle play similarly, so expect a big game from Waddle.

The Raiders as a whole have been bad. Brian Thomas Jr. should capitalize on what will be a high-scoring game for the Jaguars. Giving coach Liam Coen an extra week to game plan will allow for Thomas to get schemed open. If he can catch the football, he will have a big game.

Can-start

Before the bye the Jaguars finally began throwing the ball to Travis Hunter. While there is no guarantee that continues, the matchup combined with an apparent trust between coaching staff and receiver means Hunter should be in your lineup.

Running Backs

Must-start

With Bijan Robinson shut down by the apparently stout Dolphins defense, De’Von Achane looked like one of the best running backs in football on Sunday. The Ravens struggled against the run all season and Achane has excelled against everyone. Don’t overthink it, put him in your lineup.

Can-start

Travis Etienne Jr. has burned fantasy managers over and over after his hot start. Stay on the train. The matchup is phenomenal against the Raiders, and a high-scoring game plays into Etienne’s favor.

Emergency Only

Ollie Gordon II saw 10 carries last week, his most of the season. An increase in touches leads to more chances to score fantasy points. If he can repeat his volume, he will be playable in fantasy.

Quarterbacks and Tight Ends

There is no reason to be playing any of the quarterbacks or tight ends from the Dolphins or Jaguars this week. While Tagovailoa played well last week and has a favorable matchup, his lack of consistency makes it difficult to put him into the lineup.

While the Jaguars should score in bunches, more of that will come to benefit the wide receivers and running backs rather than Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence will be valuable if the Raiders are able to keep the game close, but more likely he is not throwing the ball into the fourth quarter.

