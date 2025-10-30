Tampa to Host CFP Championship in 2029

The College Football Playoff National Championship will return to Tampa in 2029, CFP executive director Rich Clark announced Wednesday.

Tampa last hosted the CFP title game Jan. 9, 2017 when No. 2 Clemson won for the first time in 35 years by beating No. 1 Alabama, 35-17.

“There are a lot of great cities that want our game, and we have to be selective to pick the best ones, and we did in this case,” Clark said.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2029 at Raymond James Stadium. This will mark the 15th national championship game under the CFP system that started in 2014.

Tampa Bay joins Miami Gardens, Atlanta and New Orleans in hosting the CFP title game for a second time. In addition to college football, Tampa has hosted five Super Bowls and the Women’s Final Four.

South Florida is set to house the 2026 National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Next, Las Vegas will host at Allegiant Stadium in 2027. Then, New Orleans will have the CFP championship game in 2028.

