Florida Softball Releases 2026 Schedule

Florida softball released its schedule for the 2026 season on Thursday.

The Gators will open their season Feb. 6 at the USF Rawlings Invitational in Tampa They will host 29 games at Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium.

Florida hosts several series against notable SEC opponents, including Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Auburn. On the road, the Gators will take on Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina and Georgia. Conference play begins March 7 and wraps up May 2, followed by the SEC Tournament in Lexington, Ky., starting May 5.

Notably, Florida will meet Tennessee again at home March 20-22. This will be the first time the teams have played since the Lady Vols ended the Gators’ run at the Women’s College World Series last season in an 11-3 run-rule loss.

The Gators closed out the 2025 season with a 48-17 record and a No. 7 final ranking in the D1Softball poll after advancing to the Women’s College World Series for the second straight year.

Coach Tim Walton enters his 19th season leading the program and returns several standouts from last year’s lineup, including former SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock and junior pitcher Ava Brown.

The Gators (5-1) wrap up their fall exhibition schedule Nov. 13 against Saint Leo at home.

