Derek Lagway Defends Son DJ After Viral Postgame Video

Derek Lagway, the father of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, addressed a viral post of the player this Monday morning amid controversy over where his priorities lie.

A video was taken of Lagway embracing four of Georgia’s players postgame on Saturday. This followed the Gators’ loss against the Bulldogs, 24-20, in Jacksonville. The clip captured him in a jolly mood as he was hugging players and smiling after the game.

This video exploded on X and has over 1.3 million views. It’s garnered mixed reactions from fans, especially from those who believe that Lagway has not been on his best game this season.

Two days after the clip was posted online, Lagway Sr. replied:

“Please make sure you understand the situation before speaking on it. Those kids have been playing with and against each other since little league and all through high school – they’re like family to us. I promise you, DJ Lagway wants to win more than anybody you know. #GoGators #Gatornation [Gator emoji]”

Just like the video, this comment sparked discourse online due to how Lagway has been performing this season. The Gators (3-5) have struggled and criticism about Lagway’s game has been compiling since September.

He has struggled under the pressure of the team’s season and changes in team personnel. His average yards per pass this year is 6.8 compared to the 10 of 2024, and he has thrown 10 interceptions through eight games in 2025.

In the fourth quarter, Lagway’s incomplete pass to Michael J. Sturdivant caused controversy as well for the ruling made by referees.

However, some fans pointed out that if Lagway had not underthrown Sturdivant, the pass could have gone for a touchdown rather than being called incomplete. After the final ruling and eventual loss, Lagway conversed with some of the UGA players.

Lagway will be looking to back up his father’s comments on Nov. 8 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

