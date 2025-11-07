Florida Football’s Four Keys to Beating Kentucky

The Florida Gators are looking for a much-needed win against the Kentucky Wildcats after dropping their last game against Georgia. The matchup is the first of two straight road matchups for the Gators that can have major implications on bowl eligibility.

The Wildcats are one of the least challenging games remaining on the Gators’ schedule, so a loss would make it difficult to get to that 6-6 record. Kentucky is thinking the same way about the SEC clash. Also entering with three wins, the Wildcats will be looking to take down Florida at home and strengthen their own chances at going bowling.

Both teams have struggled this season, but it’s a chance for Florida to get back on the right track in its second game under interim coach Billy Gonzales.

Here are the biggest keys to help Florida get the win in Lexington:

Create Turnovers

One of the biggest storylines of Kentucky’s season has been freshman quarterback Cutter Boley. He took over for Zach Calzada after the senior quarterback averaged only 117 yards and failed to throw a touchdown pass through two games. Boley has been an improvement, but he’s still young and prone to mistakes.

In six starts, he has thrown seven interceptions, including at least one in his last five games. Facing young quarterbacks, it’s important to capitalize off of those mistakes.

With Florida’s offensive struggles this season, winning the field-position battle will be the most efficient way to put points on the board. Even if the DJ Lagway and Co. can’t get into the end zone often, Trey Smack’s leg can be the difference against a team averaging just 17.8 points per game in SEC play this year.

The Gators need to create pressure on Boley to force quick decisions and make his inexperience apparent.

Quick Start

In every road SEC game, the atmosphere makes a difference. Lexington’s Kroger Field is no different.

Quieting the crowd early will give the Gators a major advantage during a season in which they have yet to win on the road.

The lack of offensive production in the game will also make an early score important. The Gators have been strong on opening drives this year, and if they can get an early lead, it forces Kentucky to play catch up. Controlling the pace of the game and the energy of the crowd is the key to winning on the road.

Feed the Playmakers

Florida’s injury report continues to grow coming into this game.

Dallas Wilson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and Eugene Wilson III is ruled out for Saturday’s contest after having his best game of the season against Georgia. Vernell Brown III and Aidan Mizell, who are also dealing with minor injuries, were listed as questionable earlier in the week but are now off the injury report.

With all the talent that won’t be on the field for Florida, it’s important to lean on stars like Jadan Baugh, one of the most consistent playmakers on the team. Now that some depth pieces like receivers TJ Abrams and Tank Hawkins will be thrust into a bigger role, similar to last Saturday’s matchup against Georgia, it’s important to take some of the load off them. Baugh is the type of workhorse back that can do that. He has been efficient in both the pass and run game and should be the relief for the entire offense when a play needs to be made. He has 683 yards on the ground this season and five touchdowns. Baugh also scored five touchdowns against Kentucky last season when the Wildcats came to The Swamp. What’s to say he can’t do it again?

Protect DJ Lagway

Kentucky doesn’t do many things consistently well.

Just a couple weeks ago, they allowed 500 yards of offense to Tennessee. However, they bounced back by only allowing three points to Auburn in an impressive defensive performance. The team had seven sacks on the night. It goes to show the talent on the defensive front is there for the Wildcats even if they don’t show up every game.

With the confidence of the success against Auburn, the Gators offensive line needs to make sure to keep Lagway’s jersey clean Saturday. Lagway has been prone to mistakes this season, leading the SEC in interceptions with nine, so if Kentucky can make him uncomfortable it could cause the team to spiral downward.

Austin Barber has had a rough season blocking Lagway’s blindside this season, but if he can show up, the offense should be able to produce some points.

